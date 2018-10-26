Super Typhoon Yutu - Lingering Rain Chances

Super Typhoon Yutu

This image, to me, is quite terrifying! Super Typhoon Yutu became one of the strongest storms on earth with winds of 180mph and gusts to 220mph just before making landfall with the U.S. territories in the Western Pacific earlier this week. The image below shows the tiny island of Tinian (near Guam) completely within the eye of Yutu. Latest reports suggest that they sustained severe damage across the the island and neighboring islands as Yutu roared through.

Tracking Yutu

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center continues to track Yutu west toward eastern Asia. We'll see what happens with this storm, but it certainly is a beast!



Plenty of Rain Chances on the Way...

Our nice dry stretch of weather has come to end across the region with several chances of rain on the way through early next week. It does appear that our best chance of soggy weather will arrive Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Friday Weather Outlook

Friday looks like a cool and somewhat soggy day across the state with highs in the 40s and 50s. The coolest temps will be found in the Arrowhead where temps will be nearly -10F below average. There will also be areas of lingering precipitation across the state, which could be a little heavier and steadier across northeastern MN.

Weather Outlook

Lingering light precipitation will continue across parts of MN on Friday, but another rain maker will quickly scoot through the region over the weekend with another round of rain. The second batch of showers looks to be a little more robust from PM Saturday to AM Sunday. More Snow Up North? Here's the GFS precipitation potential through 7pm Sunday, which suggests fairly decent tallies across parts of central and northern MN. Some spots could see as much as 1" of rain or more, especially in the Arrowhead. Meanwhile, folks in the Twin Cities could see up to 0.50" of rain through the weekend. _____________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook Temperatures in the metro have been running nearly -5F below average this October and it looks like temps will remain at or slightly below average through the end of the month. In fact, the extended forecast suggests temperatures slowly falling through the lower 50s and into the 40s as we near the early part of November. The first weekend of November (MN Deer Hunting Opener), could be quite chilly this year! ___________________________________________________________________________ Fall Color Peeping

Thanks to Adam Albrecht for the picture below who submitted this on the MN DNR fall color page earlier this month. Adam snapped this photo at Mille Lacs Kathio State Park where they are past peak color. In fact, much of the state is past peak now with only a few minor pockets of peak color still in place. Most folks are furiously raking leaves, which seems never ending where mature trees are located.

MN DNR Fall Color Update

The MN DNR continues to update their fall color report for the 2018 fall season, but unfortunately, there isn't much color left as many areas are considered past peak. See the latest update from the MN DNR HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________

What causes fall colors?

Have you ever wondered why leaves change color and what causes the leaves to turn the color they do? The MN DNR has a great explanation.

Four main groups of biochemicals are responsible for the various yellows, oranges, reds and browns that we see in the fall:

Chlorophyll

Carotenoids

Anthocyanins

Tannins Each has its own color and chemistry. As the amount of these chemicals vary, they will cause subtle variations in color from one leaf to the next, or even from tree to tree. See more from the MN DNR HERE: ___________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________ Chances of a White Halloween? Hey, it's Halloween next Wednesday and thanks to @Climatologist49 on Twitter for the image below, which shows the historical probability of a white Halloween. White Halloweens in Minneapolis Here's a look at snowfall data on Halloween for Minneapolis and since 1899 (119 years of data), there has only been snow reported on 20 days and only 6 days with measureable snow (0.1" or more). Of course, who could forget the Halloween Blizzard of 1991. A record 8.2" of snow fell on Halloween day itself, but the storm dumped a total of 28.4" at the MSP Airport - UNREAL!

__________________________________________________________________________________ Super Typhoon Yutu - Lingering Rain Chances

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas. I was always fascinated by weather, even as a young kid. I knew I wanted to be a weatherman when I turned 8 years old. An overnight camping trip to Lake Osakis became frightening when severe storms nearly blew over our camper. My birthday banners were shredded. I turned that fear into knowledge and many years later I still have those "Wow" moments when I look at weather maps now. Super Typhoon Yutu in the Western Pacific became one of the strongest storms on earth earlier this week as winds roared to 180mph with gusts of up to 220mph! I was shocked to see the tiny island of Tinian (near Guam in the U.S. territories) completely visible from inside of Yutu's eye - Unreal. Closer to home we don't have any hurricanes or super typhoons brewing, but we will have more gray skies and scattered rain showers to contend with. Light rain chances linger Friday with another clipper arriving late Saturday and early Sunday with a bit more rain. Our Halloween preview looks a little soggy too - BOO! At least we're not swatting skeeters anymore!

Extended Forecast FRIDAY: Cloudy. Few showers. Winds: SSW 5. High: 52. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Winds: S 5. Low: 43. SATURDAY: More clouds. More PM rain. Winds: SSE 5. High: 52. SUNDAY: Lingering showers. A bit breezy early . Winds: NNW 5-15. Wake-up: 42. High: 49. MONDAY: Sun returns... Finally! Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 39. High: 50. TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. PM rain develops. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 38. High: 52. WEDNESDAY: Breezy Halloween. Chance of rain. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 40. High: 50. THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Few flurries north? Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 36. High: 45.

______________________________________________________ This Day in Weather History

October 26th 2010: The lowest pressure on record for Minnesota occurs in the town of Bigfork, with a reading of 28.21 inches of mercury (955.30 mb). Very strong winds were widespread throughout the state, with peak gusts of 65 mph recorded at both Georgeville (Stearns County) and Mehurin Township (Lac Qui Parle County). 1996: A severe weather outbreak combined with a blizzard occurred across the upper Midwest. Intense low pressure tracking into Minnesota produced blizzard conditions over portions of South Dakota, while further east in Minnesota, unseasonably mild temperatures developed. Temperatures climbed to near 70, with dew points in the 50s. 1 to 1 3/4 inch hail and strong winds were reported in Lac Qui Parle, Yellow Medicine, Chippewa, and Swift Counties. These storms produced 12 tornadoes; the strongest of which received F2 ratings. Southwest of Alexandria in Douglas County, an F2 tornado with a 9 mile track destroyed several homes. One woman sustained broken bones and internal injuries when a portion of her house, with her inside, was launched 200 feet onto the interstate. This tornado also pushed over a 500 pound fuel tank. Tornadoes also touched down in Swift, Kandiyohi, Pope, Stearns, and Isanti Counties.

_______________________________________________________ Average High/Low for Minneapolis

October 26th Average High: 53F (Record: 83F set in 1955)

Average Low: 36F (Record: 16F set in 1962) Record Rainfall: 1.54" set in 1941

Record Snowfall: 1.3" set in 1959

_________________________________________________________ Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 26th Sunrise: 7:43am

Sunset: 6:10pm Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 26 minutes Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~2 minutes & 53 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 5 hours and 5 Minutes

__________________________________________________________ Moon Phase for October 26th at Midnight

2.6 Days After Full "Harvest" Moon "Oct. 24: The Full Hunter's Moon With the leaves falling and the deer fattened, it's now time to hunt. Because the fields have been reaped, hunters can ride over the stubble and more easily see foxes, as well as other animals, which can be caught for a banquet after the harvest." _________________________ What's in the Night Sky? According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: "Despite the lunar glare, you still might see Aldebaran, the constellation Taurus’ brightest star, and the Pleiades star cluster near the moon on October 26, 2018. From 1969 to 1972, Apollo astronauts left laser reflectors on the moon’s surface, enabling astronomers to measure the moon’s distance from Earth with great accuracy. Although the moon’s distance from Earth varies each month because of its eccentric orbit, the moon’s mean distance from Earth is nonetheless increasing at the rate of about 3.8 centimeters (1.5 inches) per year. That’s about the rate that fingernails grow. Tidal friction with the Earth’s oceans is responsible for this long-term increase of the moon’s distance from Earth. It’s causing the moon to spiral into a more distant orbit. Tidal friction also slows down the Earth’s rotation, lengthening the day by about 1 second every 40,000 years. Hence, the number of days in a year is slowly diminishing over the long course of time. Simulations suggest that at the time of the moon’s formation some 4.5 billion years ago, the moon was only about 12,000 to 18,000 miles (20,000 to 30,000 kilometers) from Earth. Way back then, Earth’s day might have been only 5 or 6 hours long. That would mean over 1,400 days in one year!" _______________________________________________________________________ Atlantic Update Things have quieted down a bit in the Atlantic basin, but NOAA's NHC is tracking a wave of energy in the Central Atlantic that has a high probability of tropical formation over the next 5 days. ______________________________________________________________________ Tropical Climatology