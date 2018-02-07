Super Bowl visitors, it turns out, were more than eager to shed all that extra winter gear before returning to states boasting warmer weather.

A last-minute effort, dubbed Pass Your Parka, collected hundreds of winter clothing items that many ill-prepared visitors to Minneapolis spontaneously purchased to protect themselves from subzero temps. Now, it’s all going to homeless people in need.

“This is stuff that’s going to help people,” said Nancy Killilea of Edina, who led the effort.

Killilea got the idea last week after hearing that a Texan bought heavy-duty winter boots just for the Minnesota trip, but had no use for them afterward. She quickly launched the collection drive, setting out boxes at 13 downtown Minneapolis hotels, with a simple plea: “Wherever you’re going, it’s warmer than here.”

On Tuesday, she delivered bins filled with 450 winter items — from parkas, hats, hand-warmers, winter boots and even Super Bowl jackets to St. Stephen’s Human Services and the House of Charity, both of which assist people experiencing homelessness.

While Killilea guessed that half of the items came from visitors, Minnesotans also pitched in, donating items such as a leather Wild jacket, a Twins blanket and 2,182 shirts, hats and other winter gear from the Super Bowl Host Committee.

Pass Your Parka dropped off a cart this week full of extra winter gear donated from Super Bowl visitors to St. Stephen’s Human Services.

With the forecast calling for more frigid weather this week, the extra help comes at a critical time.

“To be able to have these collections helps people survive the bold north,” said Lesley Chester, chief advancement officer at House of Charity. “It’s just inspiring how a couple people coming together can make a movement so fast. ”

Now, Killilea is planning how to keep the effort going, especially for the next big event in Minneapolis: the NCAA Final Four men’s basketball championships in 2019.

“I just can’t get over how wonderful people were for reacting so quickly,” she said.