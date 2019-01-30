In the past three NFL seasons alone, Brandin Cooks has caught passes from Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Jared Goff while playing for Sean Payton, Bill Belichick and Sean McVay.

"I guess I know how to pick 'em, right?" Cooks asked Tuesday with a laugh.

Cooks has racked up 3,786 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns in that three-season span, which will include six playoff games and two consecutive Super Bowls.

He played for the Patriots in the big game last year, and he will play against them for the Rams on Sunday. He is also the first player in NFL history to have three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons with three different teams.

But there are asterisks on this incredible résumé.

Cooks was only able to accomplish these feats because he was traded before each of the past two seasons, changing teams twice before he turned 25.

Two elite NFL franchises — New Orleans and New England — decided they could do without the speedy, dependable receiver, giving him up for first-round picks.

Although he has been asked about it almost daily during the Rams' playoff run, Cooks insists he harbors no ill will against the Saints or the Patriots. He does acknowledge using the trades as motivation during his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season and the subsequent playoff grind.

"It's fuel to the fire," Cooks said. "I know that I can play this game at a high level, whether someone thinks it or not. For them to trade me, it's part of the game, but it also gives me that motivation to keep going, too."

Taunting Bulldogs

Todd Gurley says he often communicated with two other former Georgia running backs, Sony Michel and Nick Chubb, during the 2018 season.

Now that Gurley and Michel are having a Super Bowl reunion as the leading rushers for the Rams and Patriots, respectively, that conversation is on hold. Gurley says he's trying to avoid talking with Michel, his 2014 Georgia teammate, this week.

At least not directly. Surrounded by reporters Tuesday, Gurley took a few good-natured verbal jabs at Michel.

"I remember when he first came in, he couldn't run and catch," Gurley said of Michel's freshman season at Georgia. "I had to teach him how to do all that stuff."

Father-son differing skills

Matthew Slater is more than halfway to his father's longevity as an NFL player. He doesn't plan to equal it.

The star special teamer of the Patriots just completed his 11th pro season, and he's at his fifth Super Bowl, with two victories. In his dad Jackie Slater's 20-season NFL career, he made one Super Bowl — coincidentally, with the Rams in 1980 — and lost to Pittsburgh.

"That's a long time to do anything," Matthew Slater said Tuesday. As for the New England kick coverage ace lasting so long, he added with a laugh: "Absolutely not."

As Matthew kept improving in high school and grew, though not to Jackie's offensive tackle measurements, his father was unfamiliar with the kind of skills his son possessed. He turned to teammates Ron Brown — a 1984 Olympic champion speedster, who played wideout and returned kicks — and outstanding cornerback LeRoy Irvin. Brown refined Matthew's technique and speed, and Irvin worked with him on back-pedaling and breaks for receivers.

"Things I was not familiar with," says Jackie, who recalled watching Matthew leave everyone behind in a 100-meter race, only to have Brown say "he did everything wrong.

"I knew I needed to get out of the way."