Tom Brady, Patriots

• At 41, will become the oldest Super Bowl starting QB. He breaks the record set by, well, Tom Brady last year.

• Will try to become the oldest QB to win a Super Bowl. That distinction currently belongs to Peyton Manning (39).

• With a victory, would win a sixth Super Bowl ring, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Charles Haley for the most by an NFL player.

• Holds Super Bowl records for starts (eight), wins by a QB (five), passing attempts (357), completions (235), yards passing (2,576), passing TDs (18) and game-winning drives (five).

• Three Super Bowl losses as a starting QB are tied for second most behind Jim Kelly’s four.

Jared Goff, Rams

• Unlike Brady, who was a sixth-round pick in 2000, was the No. 1 overall selection in 2016.

• At 24 years and 112 days, will be the fourth-youngest QB to start — and the first millennial. Dan Marino was the youngest at 23 years and 127 days, and Ben Roethlisberger was the youngest winner at 23 years and 340 days.

• Was 7 years old when Brady won his first Super Bowl. Their 17-year age gap is the biggest in Super Bowl history.

• Trying to lead the Rams to just their second Super Bowl title and their first championship on the West Coast since 1951.

• Began wearing No. 16 as a youth at the suggestion of his father, a Joe Montana fan.