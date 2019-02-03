Tom Brady, Patriots
• At 41, will become the oldest Super Bowl starting QB. He breaks the record set by, well, Tom Brady last year.
• Will try to become the oldest QB to win a Super Bowl. That distinction currently belongs to Peyton Manning (39).
• With a victory, would win a sixth Super Bowl ring, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Charles Haley for the most by an NFL player.
• Holds Super Bowl records for starts (eight), wins by a QB (five), passing attempts (357), completions (235), yards passing (2,576), passing TDs (18) and game-winning drives (five).
• Three Super Bowl losses as a starting QB are tied for second most behind Jim Kelly’s four.
Jared Goff, Rams
• Unlike Brady, who was a sixth-round pick in 2000, was the No. 1 overall selection in 2016.
• At 24 years and 112 days, will be the fourth-youngest QB to start — and the first millennial. Dan Marino was the youngest at 23 years and 127 days, and Ben Roethlisberger was the youngest winner at 23 years and 340 days.
• Was 7 years old when Brady won his first Super Bowl. Their 17-year age gap is the biggest in Super Bowl history.
• Trying to lead the Rams to just their second Super Bowl title and their first championship on the West Coast since 1951.
• Began wearing No. 16 as a youth at the suggestion of his father, a Joe Montana fan.
