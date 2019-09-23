Sunny start to Fall. More Rain This Week.

_____________________________________________________________________________
According to the MN DNR, peak color typically arrives across the far northern part of the state in mid/late September, while folks in the Twin Cities have to wait until late September/mid October. It's hard to believe, but fall colors will be here before you know it!
Looking back at the last 30 years of data at the MSP Airport, the average first frost (32F or colder) is October 12th, which is less than 1 month from now! The earliest was on September 20th back in 1991, but the latest was November 18th in 2016. Last year, our first frost was on October 11th.
Soggy September So Far...
Fall Ragweed Allergies
AACHOO!! Fall allergy sufferers have been having some issues lately, but the good news is that pollen levels have been a little lower as of late. According to Pollen.com, our pollen levels will be holding in the low-medium range over the next several days.
"What Is a Ragweed Allergy?"
"Ragweed pollen is one of the most common causes of seasonal allergies in the United States. Many people have an adverse immune response when they breathe in the pollen. Normally, the immune system defends the body against harmful invaders, such as viruses and bacteria, to ward off illnesses. In people with ragweed allergies, the immune system mistakes ragweed pollen as a dangerous substance. This causes the immune system to produce chemicals that fight against the pollen, even though it’s harmless. The reaction leads to a variety of irritating symptoms, such as sneezing, running nose, and itchy eyes. Approximately 26 percent of Americans have a ragweed allergy. The allergy is unlikely to go away once it has developed. However, symptoms can be treated with medications and allergy shots. Making certain lifestyle changes may also help relieve the symptoms associated with ragweed allergies."
See more from HeathLine.com HERE:
"Climate Change Is Going to Make Ragweed Allergies Even Worse, Study Finds"
"There’s no shortage of horrible things that will become more common in the near future due to climate change, like coastal flooding, extreme weather, and disease-causing ticks, to name a few. But new research published Thursday in PLOS-One adds another annoyance to the list: Allergy-causing ragweed. The common ragweed, or Ambrosia artemisiifolia as it’s formally called, is a voracious plant known for quickly overtaking whatever environment it’s suited to inhabit. The plant grows annually through the warmer parts of the year in the U.S. Importantly for us, it’s also an abundant source of pollen, making it one of the leading triggers of hay fever and asthma. Though native to parts of North America, ragweed has invaded much of Europe, Asia, and other areas with relatively temperate weather, including some of the Southern United States. Given ragweed’s love of warmer temperatures, scientists have feared that climate change has and will continue to help it spread further. There’s already research suggesting that this is happening in Europe, but the authors of this latest study say theirs is the first to consider the future of ragweed in North America."
"Phenology: September 10th, 2019"
US Drought Monitor
According to the latest US Drought Monitor (updated on September 17th), 0.00% of the state of Minnesota was either in a drought or abnormally dry! The last time 0.00% of the state was drought free was earlier this year in mid May. This has been an extremely wet year, no question!
2019 Yearly Precipitation So Far...
2019 has been a pretty wet year across much of the Upper Midwest. In fact, many locations are several inches above average precipitation, some even in the double digits above average, including the Twin Cities, which is more than 10" above average so far this year and at its 3rd wettest start on record. Unbelieveably, Rochester is already at its wettest year on record and it's only mid September!
Atlantic Outlook
Tracking Karen
Here's the latest track for Karen, which shows it moving over Hispanola as we head through early part of the week. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued in yellow, where tropical storm conditions maybe possible along with heavy rain through midweek.
According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook through the end of the month and early October suggests a pretty tight temperature contrast setting up across the Front Range of the Rockies. This could be a little concerning as several rounds of showers and storms maybe possible, some of which could be strong to severe along with areas of heavy rain. With that said, temps in the eastern half of the country will be warmer than average.
Here's the temperature outlook for the MSP Airport through the end of September and into the early part of October. Note that temps will be quite a bit cooler as we head through the weeks ahead, but we should have some 'warmer' days yet and certainly warmer than average weather considering our average high now is in the 60s.
Warmest September Temps on Record at MSP
Here are the warmest temps on record at MSP for the month of September. Note that there has only been (1) 100 degree day, which happened back in 1931. Highs in the 90s are certainly more common and have happened quite a few times. In fact, last year in 2018 we had a high of 92 in September and in 2017 there was a 94 degree high temp. Since 2000, there have been (9) 90 high temps during the month of September.
Sunny start to Fall. More Rain This Week.
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
My youngest son recently told me, "Dad, you don't make sense. You said Fall already started, but now you're telling me it's officially Fall?" Yes, my kids accuse me a lot at home. Like why I made different noodles in the mac n cheese and why am I always staring at the radar. Sorry, I'm addicted to weather.
Meteorological Fall arrived on September 1st, which marked the date when the warmest 3 months on average for the northern hemisphere (June, July & August) were behind us. Astronomical Fall or the Autumnal Equinox is the date when the sun's most direct rays shine over the equator, which was at 2:50AM this morning.
Farmers will be thankful for today's sunny, dry weather. According to the USDA, the corn and soybean crop is still nearly 1 to 2 weeks behind average this year. A cool, wet spring was largely to blame. An early freeze this fall would be devastating. Thankfully, the temp outlook remains above average through early October!
Dry and mild will be with us through tomorrow, but more rain and rumbles arrive midweek. Happy Fall!
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Sunny first day of Fall. Winds: WSW 5-10. High: 73.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: WSW 5. Low: 54.
TUESDAY: Dry start. Late day thunder threat. Winds:WSW 8-13. High: 77.
WEDNESDAY: Breezy. Lingering shower or PM rumble. Winds: WNW 10-20. Wake-up: 57. High: 67.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. T-storm risk late. Winds: SSE 10-20. Wake-up: 50. High: 67.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms south. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 56. High: 70.
SATURDAY: Slight chance of t-storms. Winds: ENE 10-15. Wake-up: 55. High: 68.
SUNDAY: More clouds. Stray shower possible. Winds: ESE 10-15. Wake-up: 60. High: 75.
This Day in Weather History
September 23rd
1995: 0.2 inches of snow falls in the St. Cloud area.
1985: Early snow falls over portions of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Just under a half inch (0.4) is recorded at MSP Airport, mostly during the afternoon.
1937: From summer to winter. The temperature was 101 at Wheaton. Then a cold front came through causing the mercury to tumble below freezing.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
September 23rd
Average High: 69F (Record: 73F set in 2017)
Average Low: 49F (Record: 30F set in 1983)
Record Rainfall: 1.98" set in 2010
Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1928
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
September 23rd
Sunrise: 7:01am
Sunset: 7:09pm
Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 8 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 6 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 3 hours & 29 minutes
Moon Phase for September 23rd at Midnight
2.2 Days After Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"The illustration at top by Tau’olunga via Wikimedia Commons shows the day arc of the sun, every hour – during the equinoxes – as seen on the celestial dome – from the equator. Also showing twilight suns down to -18° altitude. Note the sun at the zenith at noon and that the tree’s shadow is cast straight down. That is – as seen from the equator on the day of an equinox – a tree stands in the center of its own shadow. The 2019 autumnal equinox for the Northern Hemisphere (spring equinox for the Southern Hemisphere) happens on Monday, September 23, at 7:50 UTC. At this special moment – the instant of the September equinox – the sun is at zenith, or straight overhead, as seen from Earth’s equator. That’s the meaning of an equinox. The September equinox sun crosses the sky’s equator, going from north to south."
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
