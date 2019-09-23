Sunny start to Fall. More Rain This Week.

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Sunny first day of Fall. Winds: WSW 5-10. High: 73.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: WSW 5. Low: 54.

TUESDAY: Dry start. Late day thunder threat. Winds:WSW 8-13. High: 77.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy. Lingering shower or PM rumble. Winds: WNW 10-20. Wake-up: 57. High: 67.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. T-storm risk late. Winds: SSE 10-20. Wake-up: 50. High: 67.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms south. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 56. High: 70.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of t-storms. Winds: ENE 10-15. Wake-up: 55. High: 68.

SUNDAY: More clouds. Stray shower possible. Winds: ESE 10-15. Wake-up: 60. High: 75.

This Day in Weather History

September 23rd

1995: 0.2 inches of snow falls in the St. Cloud area.

1985: Early snow falls over portions of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Just under a half inch (0.4) is recorded at MSP Airport, mostly during the afternoon.

1937: From summer to winter. The temperature was 101 at Wheaton. Then a cold front came through causing the mercury to tumble below freezing.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 23rd

Average High: 69F (Record: 73F set in 2017)

Average Low: 49F (Record: 30F set in 1983)

Record Rainfall: 1.98" set in 2010

Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1928

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 23rd

Sunrise: 7:01am

Sunset: 7:09pm

Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 8 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 6 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 3 hours & 29 minutes

Moon Phase for September 23rd at Midnight

2.2 Days After Last Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"The illustration at top by Tau’olunga via Wikimedia Commons shows the day arc of the sun, every hour – during the equinoxes – as seen on the celestial dome – from the equator. Also showing twilight suns down to -18° altitude. Note the sun at the zenith at noon and that the tree’s shadow is cast straight down. That is – as seen from the equator on the day of an equinox – a tree stands in the center of its own shadow. The 2019 autumnal equinox for the Northern Hemisphere (spring equinox for the Southern Hemisphere) happens on Monday, September 23, at 7:50 UTC. At this special moment – the instant of the September equinox – the sun is at zenith, or straight overhead, as seen from Earth’s equator. That’s the meaning of an equinox. The September equinox sun crosses the sky’s equator, going from north to south."

Average Tornadoes By State in September

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in September is quite a bit across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 2 tornadoes, which is much lower than our average peak of in June (15).

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows 1,506 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central US and across parts of the Ohio Valley.

_______________________________________________________________________________ 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through September 21st suggests that there have been a total of 1,506 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1219. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,784 tornadoes were reported.

Monday Weather Outlook

High Temps on Monday will still be quite warm across much of the nation and especially for those in the eastern US. Note that temps from Atlanta, GA to Portland, ME could be nearly +10F to +15F above average.

___________________________________________________________________________ Widespread Record Warmth in the Southeast Next Week Here are the expected high temperatures across the southeast next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Note the 'circled' numbers, those are potential record highs for those dates and there are quite a few of them! According to NOAA's CPC, the extended outlook really keeps us quite warm across the eastern half fo the nation through the end of the month and into the early part of October. Stay tuned!

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook through the rest of the weekend and into early next week. Note the cool front sweeping along and east of the Mississippi River Valley with widespread showers and storms moving east with it. Heavy rain looks to move into parts of the Southwest and interestingly, this moisture will be associated with the remnants of Tropical Storms Lorena and eventually Mario.



Heavy Ranifall Potential

Here's the 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, which suggests heavy rain across the Central US along a cool front that will slowly sweep through Central US through early next week. Also note the heavy rain that looks to fall across northern Mexico and the Desert Southwest as remnants from Lorena and Mario move through. Much needed precipitation will also continue in the Pacific Northwest.



"Three Extraordinary Coincidences In Nature That Have Shaped Human Experience"

"Life is full of coincidences, from chance meetings to life-changing events. Nature, too, is full of fascinating coincidences. If running into an old friend in a busy city seems remarkable, then coincidences on a universal or atomic scale can seem mind-blowing. Sometimes such seeming coincidences have a perfectly rational explanation, but sometimes they are no more than quirks of how the universe has evolved. Here are three of the most fascinating coincidences in nature, which have shaped the human experience. 1. The Sun and the Moon appear the same size from Earth During a total solar eclipse, the Moon lines up exactly with the Sun, obscuring it completely. All we can see is the Sun’s faint, wispy atmosphere, known as the corona. This is a bit strange, when you think about it, since the two celestial bodies are massively different in size and distance from us. The Moon’s diameter is around 3,474 km. The Sun’s is 1,400,000 km, about 400 times bigger. By a coincidence the Moon is about 384,403 km from the earth and the Sun 150,000,000 km, about 400 times further away. So, from an observer’s perspective, the size and distance cancel each other out and they appear to us about the same size in the sky."



"Australia prepares for ‘Day Zero’ – the day the water runs out"

"It’s not unlike a storyline from a dystopian film about the taps running dry in cities around the world. Except that it may soon be a reality for around a dozen towns in Australia – and scientists say it’s a warning for the rest of the world. Day Zero is pending in at least a dozen Australian country towns stretching from the northern state of Queensland – known for its sprawling banana plantations and tropical heatwaves – to the state of New South Wales, whose capital Sydney is the country’s most populous city. Successive droughts and the extra water needed to fight intense bushfires have caused an unprecedented shortage, with these regions now facing the prospect of the taps running out within a matter of months. Day Zero, as it’s called, would mark the start of water rationing and the day residential taps are turned off – literally – with large numbers of households and businesses having to go to local collection sites to fetch water."



"Tropical Storm Imelda Brings Houston Area A Second 1,000-Year Flood In Just Two Years"

"It was little more than 24 months ago that the remnants of Hurricane Harvey dumped a record amount of rain on the Houston area - up to five feet - creating perhaps the worst flooding in American history. It was an event of biblical proportions. The kind that, in previous decades, would be expected only once every millennium. But Harvey was soon followed by equally catastrophic storms named Irma, Maria, Florence, Dorian and now Imelda is disintegrating over southeast Texas, leaving behind a little-too-familiar deluge as a parting gift. Rainfall totals in Texas are approaching three-and-a-half feet as of midday Thursday. That makes Imelda the fifth-wettest storm to strike the contiguous 48 United States, two years after Harvey topped the list. And with more than three inches of rain currently falling per hour at Houston’s airport, the storm is not over yet. It’s often said that weather and climate are different, which is true. But weather events like Imelda and the rain it is currently dumping on Texas so soon after Harvey begin to demonstrate an increasingly clear change in the climate that enables these extreme events."



"The First Hurricane Relief Drone Was Ready to Fly—Then Dorian Hit"

"A drone company on Great Abaco, in the Bahamas, was prepared to deliver emergency supplies if the hurricane struck. Dorian had other plans. As Hurricane Dorian whiplashed the Bahamas on September 1 with 185-mph winds, a drone with lifesaving potential was positioned at the Marsh Harbour airport on the island of Great Abaco. Designed to carry temperature-sensitive medicine, it could deliver urgent supplies such as anesthetics, insulin, and wound care materials when roads, airports, and even waterways left people stranded. Unfortunately, the winds demolished the cargo hangar and all its contents. “It’s a case of being too highly optimized,” says Andrew Schroeder, vice president of research and analysis for Direct Relief, a global humanitarian aid organization that had been testing the drone for disaster relief. “We were exactly right [in the location], and actually that turns out to be the problem.” This autonomous flyer had carried a container with sensors that continuously monitor temperature, called a Softbox Skypod, in its test flights. If it had survived the storm, it could have been the first drone to engage in hurricane relief. The drone was manufactured and owned by Volans-i, a San Francisco-based drone company that had partnered with Bahamian startup Fli Drone."



"This Is Why We Don't Shoot Earth's Garbage Into The Sun"

"Imagine our planet as it was for the first 4.55 billion years of its existence. Fires, volcanoes, earthquakes, tsunamis, asteroid strikes, hurricanes and many other natural disasters were ubiquitous, as was biological activity throughout our entire measured history. Most of the environmental changes that occurred were gradual and isolated; only in a few instances — often correlated with mass extinctions — were the changes global, immediate, and catastrophic. But with the arrival of human beings, Earth's natural environment has another element to contend with: the changes wrought upon it by our species. For tens of thousands of years, the largest wars were merely regional skermishes; the largest problems with waste led only to isolated disease outbreaks. But our numbers and technological capabilities have grown, and with it, a waste management problem. You might think a great solution would be to send our worst garbage into the Sun, but we'll never make it happen. Here's why."



"New, Dire Climate Models Say the Planet Warms Faster Than We Thought"

"Two new models say the Earth is even more sensitive to emissions than we thought, and humanity has to work even harder to meet Paris agreement targets. Two new climate models predict that global warming due to climate change will be faster and more severe than previously thought, meaning humanity will have to work even harder to curb its emissions and meet the warming goals set out in the Paris agreement. If we continue to use fossil fuels to drive rapid economic growth, the new models say, mean global temperature could rise as much as 7 degrees Celsius by 2100, which is 1 degree higher than previous estimates. In terms of climate change, that’s a lot. “It is difficult to imagine the impacts of that level of warming,” Olivier Boucher, head of the Climate Modeling Center at the Institut Pierre Simon Laplace in Paris, said in an email. “But there would be dramatic for many natural and human systems. As a comparison, the difference between an ice age and interglacial period is 5 [degrees Celsius].” These models came out of the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project, part of the World Climate Research Program, and were unveiled at a press conference on Tuesday. The models will be factored in to future Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports in 2021. Currently, the Paris Agreement—which is based on older climate models—wants to cap warming at 2 degrees Celsius."

