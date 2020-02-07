Plowable Southern Minnesota Snow Saturday Night Into Sunday



Timing on loop: 6 PM Saturday through 6 PM Sunday. Credit: WeatherBell.

Ready for some more snow? As an area of low pressure slides south of the state this weekend, a batch of snow is expected to move across southern Minnesota Saturday night into Sunday.

A band of at least 5-9" of snow is expected to fall across southern Minnesota as this system moves through the region. Right now it appears that the heaviest will fall south of the Twin Cities metro, potentially along and south of the Minnesota River Valley. Totals across the metro will likely be in the 2-4" range, tapering off north of that.

Due to the threat of heavy snow as we work into Saturday Night and Sunday, Winter Storm Watches have been issued for southern Minnesota south of the Twin Cities metro. This area has the highest chance of seeing at least 6" of snow from this system.

_______________________________________________

High Water Levels And Low Ice Coverage On The Great Lakes

Image: US Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District

High water levels continue to impact the Great Lakes. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers put out a press release Thursday stating that "lakes Michigan and Huron both set new record high January levels, previously set in 1987. Lake Superior set new record high January levels previously set in 1986. Lake St. Clair tied its record high level set in January 1986." They expected both Michigan and Huron to continue to see record monthly water levels through July. This high water continues to be a problem for areas along Lake Superior, with the Duluth News Tribune noting , "The high-water trend means continued bad news for coastal residents due to increased erosion, especially during storms and heavy wave action, a problem that’s already caused millions of dollars in damage in Duluth and along the South Shore."

Image: Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory

Meanwhile, the amount of ice cover on the Great Lakes remains low. As of an analysis done by the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory on Thursday, only 6.3% of the Great Lakes were ice-covered. The lake with the greatest amount of ice coverage was Lake Huron, which was 12.89% covered in ice. Lake Superior is only 4.43% ice-covered.

_______________________________________________.

Minnesota Snow Depth

Image: Minnesota DNR

If you're looking to get out and hit the snowy trails this weekend, the best opportunity for a deep snow pack continues to be across northern Minnesota. More than 18" of snow can be found on the ground in portions of north-central and northeastern Minnesota according to the latest snow depth update issued Thursday from the Minnesota DNR . Closer to the Twin Cities:

Afton State Park reported 7" on the ground as of Thursday with very icy trails

Fort Snelling reported 6" of snow depth on Wednesday. They mentioned that, "Warm temperatures and a lack of new snow have caused the tracks to deteriorate, the base to thin, and general trail conditions to become icy."

Here's the latest snow depth for state parks along the North Shore. Tettegouche, George H. Crosby-Manitou, and Judge C.R. Magney State Parks still have at least 40" of snow on the ground.

_______________________________________________

Warmest Winter on Record For Lower 48 States

By Paul Douglas



According to NOAA, temperatures over the contiguous USA during Meteorological Winter (since December 1) are the warmest since records were first kept in 1895.

True, one winter doesn't prove anything. It's just another data point, a freeze-frame in a much longer movie. One emerging trend over time: shorter, less severe outbreaks of subzero air for the USA since the 1970s.

Compared to the last couple of winters with 77-78 inches of snow in the metro and very unpleasant encounters with the Polar Vortex, this is looking more and more like half a winter. Metro temperatures may dip below zero one night late next week, but jet stream winds aloft will blow more from the Pacific than the Yukon, limiting just how cold it can get.

In the meantime it looks like the heaviest snows from Sunday's clipper should pass south of MSP. A plowable, 2-4 inch accumulation is possible in the metro, but there's no cause for panic.

If anyone asks, the start of Meteorological Spring is about 3 weeks away. Yes. Really.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: AM sun, PM clouds. Wake up 5. High 21. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SW 7-12 mph.

SUNDAY: 2-4" snow at MSP. More south. Wake up 18. High 25. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Glimmers of sun, better travel. Wake up 10. High 28. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds linger, above average temps. Wake up 20. High 29. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mild with flurries moving in. Wake up 22. High 33. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, colder wind kicks in. Wake up 15. High 22. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Risk of a parka. Chilled sunlight. Wake up -6. High 18. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

February 8th

1996: Showers and thunderstorms bring a mix of freezing rain and rain across the eastern portion of Minnesota. In Edina, lightning damaged a house.

1933: Arctic air remains entrenched across Minnesota with a morning low of -55 at Warroad.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

February 8th

Average High: 27F (Record: 50F set in 2002)

Average Low: 10F (Record: -29F set in 1899)

Average Precipitation: 0.02" (Record: 1.08" set in 1966)

Average Snowfall: 0.2" (Record: 5.0" set in 1905)

Record Snow Depth: 22" in 1967

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

February 8th

Sunrise: 7:24 AM

Sunset: 5:30 PM

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 6 minutes and 1 second

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~2 minute and 45 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 10.5 Hours Of Daylight? February 17th (10 hours, 31 minutes, and 54 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 7 AM: February 24th (7:00 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 6 PM: February 29th (6:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Sunnier skies are expected across central and southern Minnesota Saturday, with cloudy skies hanging on in northern Minnesota. A few snow showers will be possible during the day in northwestern Minnesota, with snow moving in late in the day across southeastern Minnesota in association with the winter storm on the way. Highs will range from the teens in northern Minnesota to the 20s down south.

These highs will be below average across the state Saturday - up to 10F across portions of central Minnesota. The average high in the Twin Cities for February 8th is 27F.

We'll see mainly sunny skies in the Twin Cities on Saturday, but a few more clouds will filter in during the afternoon. Temperatures will start off the morning in the single digits but feel more like 0F with a light wind factored in. Highs will climb to around 20F during the afternoon.

Saturday will be the coldest day of the next five, as highs moderate back to around average in the mid-to-upper 20s as we head into Sunday and the first half of next week.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

As an area of low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley on Saturday, some snow will be possible across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley - even into northern Georgia during the morning hours. Another area of low pressure will move through the Northern Rockies/Plains, spreading snow from the Pacific Northwest (with rain at lower elevations) into portions of the upper Midwest by late in the day.

The heaviest snow through Sunday evening will fall in some of the western mountains and northern New England, where feet will be possible in some locations. Rainfall amounts will be heaviest along the Pacific Northwest coast.

_______________________________________________

STUDYING THE SUN

More from Politico Space : "The Solar Orbiter, a joint project between the European Space Agency and NASA, is expected to launch late Sunday from Cape Canaveral aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. The spacecraft will study the solar wind, a stream of charged particles coming off the sun, and the sun’s magnetic fields to better predict solar weather events like flares, David Alexander, a professor of physics and astronomy at Rice University, told POLITICO. The Solar Orbiter will work together with the Parker Solar Probe, which launched in 2018 and broke the record for the closest a man-made object has traveled to the sun. If the solar winds were a river, Alexander said, the Parker Solar Probe is close to the headwaters, while the Solar Orbiter will be further downstream away from the sun. Having both will allow scientists to study how solar wind changes as it moves away from the sun."

Antarctica logs hottest temperature on record with a reading of 18.3C

More from The Guardian : "Antarctica has logged its hottest temperature on record, with an Argentinian research station thermometer reading 18.3C, beating the previous record by 0.8C. The reading, taken at Esperanza on the northern tip of the continent’s peninsula, beats Antarctica’s previous record of 17.5C, set in March 2015. A tweet from Argentina’s meteorological agency on Friday revealed the record. The station’s data goes back to 1961."

Climate change driving ‘rapid and widespread’ decline of bumblebees

More from Carbon Brief : "The chances of spotting a bumblebee have dropped by almost half across North America and by 17% in Europe from the mid-20th century to near present day, a study finds. Shifts in temperature and rainfall are pushing bumblebees to their ecological limits across both continents, according to the analysis published in Science. This is driving “rapid and widespread declines” across 66 bumblebee species, the authors warn. The impact of climate change on bumblebees is greatest in warmer parts of the northern hemisphere, including Mexico and Spain, the research finds."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Saturday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser