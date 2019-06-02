Lake Superior Climbs Five Inches During The Month Of May

Data released on Friday from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District showed that Lake Superior was sitting three inches above the record May average height and five inches higher than the lake was on May 1. More from the report: "Heavy precipitation and high flows have continued to contribute to rising lake levels. As compared to the beginning of the month, Lakes St. Clair, Superior, Erie, and Michigan-Huron have risen 3, 5, 6, and 9 inches, respectively. Lake Ontario has risen 18 inches since the beginning of May. All of the Great Lakes water levels are higher than one year ago at this time, ranging from 9 to 13 inches greater for Lakes Superior, Michigan-Huron, St. Clair, and Erie. Lake Ontario is highest above its level of last year at 24 inches above what it was one year ago today. Over the month of June, Lakes Superior and Michigan-Huron are expected to continue to rise, reaching 3 and 2 inches above their current levels, respectively. Lake St. Clair is predicted to be at the same level in once month, while Lake Erie and Ontario are expected to fall 2 inches and 4 inches, respectively. All lakes are currently above their record highs for the month of May, with Erie the highest above its record by 6 inches. Lakes St. Clair, Superior, Ontario, and Michigan-Huron are currently 5, 3, 3, and 1 inch above their record high May levels."

According to their forecast, Lake Superior is expected to climb another three inches during the month of June, putting it close to the all-time monthly average height (603.38 feet set in October 1985).

_______________________________________________

Sixth Wettest Start To The Year At MSP Airport

Lakes have been high closer to home as well, also due to the heavy precipitation and snowmelt that has occurred this year. Through June 1st, 15.63" of rain has fallen at MSP airport. Just a note that the total in the graphic above is missing the 0.02" of rain that fell Saturday. That 0.02" doesn't matter as much in the ranking, as either way it has been the sixth wettest start to the year on record. All of the top six years except one have occurred since 2000.

As we look statewide, all NWS climate locations are running above average, but the greatest departures are across central and southern Minnesota. So far this year Rochester has received 19.02" of precipitation - 8.44" above average and the second wettest start to the year on record. St. Cloud is also sitting at their sixth wettest start to the year on record with 13.78" of precipitation so far.

_______________________________________________

Fifth Wettest June 1-May 31 At MSP Airport

Meanwhile, when we look at the twelve month period between June 1st and May 31st, 39.91" of rain fell in the Twin Cities. That makes the period of June 1, 2018, to May 31, 2019, the fifth wettest such time period on record in the Twin Cities. The wettest was just a few years ago - 2016-2017 - when 42.95" fell.

_______________________________________________

Cool Start To Sunday Up North - Frost & Freeze Concerns Again Sunday Night

There were frost and freeze concerns in place Sunday morning across parts of northern Minnesota, where in some locations lows dropped into the upper 20s. The coldest low reported across the state was 28F, reported in Bigfork, Crane Lake, Orr, Hibbing, Silver Bay, and Embarrass. This was also the coldest low Sunday morning across the lower 48.

And Sunday Night will once again be another cold night up north as lows dip into upper 20s and 30s. Due to this, another round of Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings have been issued.

_______________________________________________

Severe Threat Tuesday

As the next storm system to impact the region brings storms to the region Monday Night into Tuesday, there is a potential that a few stronger storms could occur on Tuesday across a good portion of the state. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds.

_______________________________________________

Sunny Monday - High Lake Water Levels Continue

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

My wife and I just got back from an extended trip along the North Shore, and during it she remarked to me how an area of rock along the Lake Superior shoreline where she had taken pictures last year was now partly underwater. As of Friday, the water level on Superior was 603.08 feet, three inches above the record May average height and five inches higher than May 1. This is due to recent heavy precipitation and spring snowmelt. By July 1, Superior could rise another three inches, putting it very close to its all-time monthly average of 603.38 feet (October 1985).

Closer to home, no wake restrictions have been placed on several lakes, including Lake Minnetonka, due to high water levels. At MSP airport, we’re sitting at the sixth wettest start to the year on record with 15.63” of precipitation through June 1.

The good news is that sunny skies prevail again Monday, but a chance of storms returns Monday night into Tuesday. Another rain chance looks to move in by next Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s this week.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Wake-up low: 52. High 79. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Some storms - a few strong? Wake-up low: 61. High 81. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SW 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Another sunny day. Less humid. Wake-up low: 62. High 81. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few afternoon clouds. Wake-up low: 59. High 82. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Wake-up low: 60. High 81. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy but fairly quiet. Wake-up low: 61. High 79. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Shower and t-storm chances increase. Wake-up low: 61. High 77. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

June 3rd

1955: Seven people are killed on Lake Traverse when their boat is overturned by strong winds from a thunderstorm.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

June 3rd

Average High: 75F (Record: 92F set in 1923)

Average Low: 55F (Record: 34F set in 1945)

Average Precipitation: 0.13" (Record: 1.71" set in 1914)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 3rd

Sunrise: 5:28 AM

Sunset: 8:54 PM

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 25 minutes and 12 seconds

*Daylight Gained Since Yesterday: ~1 minutes and 18 seconds

*When Will We See 15.5 Hours Of Daylight? June 8th (15 hours, 30 minutes, and 43 seconds)

*Earliest Sunrise This Year: 5:25 AM from June 14th through June 17th

*Next Sunset At/After 9 PM: June 12th (9:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

As a warm front lifts north across the state Monday, a few showers may pop across northeastern Minnesota during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, mainly sunny skies are expected across the rest of the state. By the evening, a few showers/storms may sneak into southwestern Minnesota ahead of activity that'll impact the state Monday Night into Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s in most locations, except near Lake Superior where they'll be held in the 60s and even 50s.

Most locations will see above average highs on Monday, up to about 10 degrees above the average in northwestern parts of the state.

Highs will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s this week in the Twin Cities, but some of the longer-range models are showing the potential of cooler weather with highs at least closer to 70F as we go toward the middle of the month. Of course, that could change as this forecast is a good 10-15 days out.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, an upper level low in the Southwest will continue to bring the threat of showers and storms across parts of the Central United States along with a frontal boundary draped across the region due to an area of low pressure in Canada. A few showers and storms will be possible in New England due a trough of low pressure, and rain will also be possible across parts of Florida.

Through Tuesday evening, the heaviest rain across the lower 48 is expected to fall in parts of the Southern Plains, where up to 3" will be possible in some locations.

Unfortunately as we look over the next seven days, it appears more heavy rain will impact areas that have already seen heavy rain and river flooding recently. There's the potential that parts of northern Texas and southern Oklahoma could see up to 8" of rain by next Sunday. A lot of the rain in the central part of the nation will fall during the second half of the week, and these areas will need to be monitored closely for the potential of more flooding.

_______________________________________________

Canadian wildfire smoke decreasing in United States

Caption from Wildfire Today: "The distribution of wildfire smoke at 8:11 a.m. MDT June 2, 2019. NOAA, Office of Satellite And Product Operations."

More from Wildfire Today: "Smoke from wildfires in Alberta is still detectable across most of the Eastern United States today, but the Canadian government’s smoke forecast expects a significant decrease throughout the lower 48 states on Monday. Cooler weather along with a slight chance of showers off and on in Alberta over the last several days has slowed the progress of the wildfires, including the 230,000-hectare (568,000-acre) Chuckegg Creek Fire at the town of High Level. Those conditions are expected to continue during this week, so it appears that U.S. residents will get a respite from polluted air that at times has been very unpleasant in the Northwest, especially along the Canadian border in Montana and Idaho."

Mass Die-Off of Puffins Raises More Fears About Arctic's Warming Climate

More from InsideClimate News: "The bodies started washing ashore on St. Paul Island, Alaska, in October 2016. One after another, the small carcasses of seabirds—mostly puffins—landed on the beach in extraordinary numbers. The people of St. Paul Island, an Aleut community in the Bering Sea, are accustomed to seeing a lot of birds—millions stop there during their annual migrations. But they're not used to seeing them like this. What was happening in October 2016 was the beginning of a mass die-off. Thousands of tufted puffins were dying for no apparent reason, except for maybe one: changes in the ecosystem due to climate change. "There's no way to avoid that something is going on here," said Julia Parrish, a professor of ocean fishery sciences at the University of Washington and the executive director of the Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team (COASST). "The ocean is screaming.""

Unstable polar glaciers lose ice ever faster

More from Climate News Network: "Almost a quarter of all the glaciers in West Antarctica have been pronounced “unstable”. This means, in the simplest terms, that they are losing ice to the ocean faster than they can gain it from falling snow. In the last 25 years most of the largest flows have accelerated the loss of ice fivefold. And in places some glaciers, including those known as Pine Island and Thwaites, have “thinned” by 122 metres. That means that the thickness of the ice between the surface and the bedrock over which glaciers flow has fallen by almost the height of the Great Pyramid of Cheops in Egypt, and far more than the Statue of Liberty in New York or the tower of Big Ben in London."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Monday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser