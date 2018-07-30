A July Send-off Yes, you're reading your smartphone and tablet date correct. Tuesday really is the 31st of July and after today, two-thirds of summer will officially be over. Womp Womp... It was a hot start to July with 4 days warming into the 90s at the MSP airport, but the back half of the month has been pretty comfortable. Interestingly, we are only about 1 degree above average this month and we should finish the month off with a near average day. Enjoy!



High Temps Tuesday

Tueseday will be a very pleasant day across the region with mild temps and plentiful sunshine, pretty typical for late July. Our approaching cool front could spark a few late day rumbles across far northern Minnesota, but should stay sub-severe. Typical Late July Weather Thanks to the National Weather Service out of the Twin Cities for the graphic below, which suggests a pretty typical day for the last day of July on Tuesday. However, a cold front will move through the region on Wednesday and be responsible for storms, some of which could be a little more vigorous later in the day. Note that highs willl dip into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday, before rebounding into the upper 80s by the first weekend of August. Weather Outlook Here's a look at the weather as we head through midweek. Tuesday will be another quiet day with mild temps and bright sunshine. Wednesday, however, could be a little more interesting as a cool front slides through the region. Thunderstorms are in the forecast, some of which could be strong to severe with locally heavy rain. Rainfall Potential The rainfall potential through AM Thursday suggests pockets of heavier downpours associated with thunderstorms that will develop along a cool front as it slides in midweek. However, note that not everyone will get wet. Folks hoping for a good lawn and garden watering will have to do several rain dances this week. I'll be one of them as my plants look a little thirsty. MARGINAL Severe Risk on Wednesday According to NOAA's SPC, there is already a MARGINAL severe risk on Wednesday as our cool front slides through. Some of the storms later in the day could get a little vigorous. Keep that in mind if you have any plans midweek. _________________________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Outlook The extended forecast through mid August suggests warmer weather moving in with highs approaching 90F several days by the first weekend of the month and beyond. The GEFS forecast (top image) seems a little warmer than the ECMWF (bottom image), but both show warmer into August... get the ACs ready. __________________________________________________________________________ A Cloud You Don't Want to See: Pyrocumulus

By Paul Douglas The Carr Fire impacting Redding, California is a horrific reminder of nature's fury - and the limits of firefighting technology. Only 17 percent contained, the conflagration is literally making its own weather. "Pyrocumulus" clouds form above fiery updrafts, resulting in convection that spawns erratic winds, spreading the fire uncontrollably at times. Lightning can set new fires, a towering plume of flame and smoke drying out vegetation, hot embers carried by shifting winds sparking new outbreaks. Something similar happened during the Hinckley Fire in 1894, which killed 418 with flames so hot they melted nails and railroad car wheels. A wetter climate in the Midwest lowers the risk somewhat, but we are not immune to deadly wildfires. A dry Tuesday gives way to a few T-storms on Wednesday as slightly cooler air leaks south of the border. Enjoy a comfortable Thursday, because full-frontal summer heat returns late week, with highs over 90F Friday into Sunday. Ah, memories of May. Don't let recent cool days fool you; summer hasn't run out of steam yet. More 90s are coming.

_____________________________________________ Extended Forecast TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Winds: W 8-13. High: 84. TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: SSW 5. Low: 65. WEDNESDAY: Afew showers and T-storms likely. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 80. THURSDAY: Plenty of comfortable sunshine. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 58. High: 76. FRIDAY: Hot, sticky sun, T-storms late. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 63. High: 90. SATURDAY: Still tropical. Isolated T-storm. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 70. High: 92. SUNDAY: Intervals of steamy sunshine. Stray storm. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 72. High: 90. MONDAY: Showers and T-storms, some heavy. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 71. High: 83.

_______________________________________________________ This Day in Weather History

July 31st 1961: Very heavy rain falls at Albert Lea, where 6.7 inches is recorded in 24 hours.

_______________________________________________________ Average High/Low for Minneapolis

July 31st Average High: 83F (Record: 105F set in 1988)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 47F set in 1924) Record Rainfall: 0.79" set in 1911

Record Snowfall: NONE

_________________________________________________________ Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 31st Sunrise: 5:58am

Sunset: 8:40pm Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 43 minutes Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~2 minutes & 21 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 54 Minutes

__________________________________________________________ Moon Phase for July 31st at Midnight

3.5 Days Before Last Quarter _________________________ National Weather Outlook: Tuesday High temps on Tuesday will be hot once again across the Western US, where readings will be well above average. Meanwhile, temps in the Central and Eastern US will actually be a little below average as a slow moving storm system moves through. Large Wildfires According to Inciweb, there are a number of large wildfires ongoing across the Western US. Unfortunately, the Carr Fire near Redding, CA has led to 6 fatalities and has consumed nearly 100,000 acres. The fire is only 17% contained and has destroyed nearly 900 structures. ________________________________________________________________________________ "Deadly California wildfire kills missing children and great-grandmother, family says" "The Carr Fire raging in Northern California is so large and hot that it is creating its own localized weather system with variable strong winds, making it difficult for experts to predict which way the blaze will spread. At least seven people were still missing in Shasta County, California, as shifting winds, dry fuel and steep terrain helped the monstrous fire engulf almost 100,000 acres by Monday morning, authorities said. The fire has claimed six lives, including a firefighter and bulldozer operator working to extinguish the blaze. Sixteen people had been reported missing, but nine of those have been found safe, according to Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko. The fire, which started a week ago, has burned 98,724 acres and is just 20% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire. Flames have destroyed at least 966 structures in the area, making it one of the top 10 most destructive wildfires in California history. In fact, seven of the 12 most destructive fires have happened since 2015." See more from CNN HERE:

________________________________________________________________________________ Atlantic Outlook According to NOAA's National Hurricane Center, weather conditions in the Atlantic basin remain rather quiet with no tropical cyclones expected over the next 5 days. _______________________________________________________________________________ Eastern Pacific Outlook The NHC is watching 2 different waves of energy in the Eastern Pacific. One has a medium chance of tropical formation, while the other has a low chance of tropical formation over the next 5 days. _______________________________________________________________________________ Tropical Climatology This is neat map from NOAA's NHC, which shows where we typically see tropical cyclones develop in mid to late July. Note that in the Atlantic, we start seeing more activity in the Central Atlantic and near the Cape Verge Islands off the western tip of Africa. ____________________________________________________________________________ Average Peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season



According to NOAA, the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is on September 10th. Note that activity (on average) in late June and early July remains pretty tame. Things really start to heat up in August and September though!

_____________________________________________________________________________ 2018 Lightning Fatalities - FIFTEEN

Did you know that lightning ranks as one of the top weather related killers in the U.S.? An average of nearly 50 people are killed each year in the United States and so far this year, 15 people have died from lightning; 12 have been males and only 3 have been females. Interestingly, from 2008-2017, 232 males have died, while only 64 females have died. See Lightning Safety Tips From NOAA HERE: __________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes in July By State

Here's the average number of tornadoes during the month of July by state. Minnesota sees the most with 11, but interestingly, Minnesota see averages 15 tornadoes during the month of June, which is the most out of any other month during the year. Comparitively, Minnesota averages 5 tornadoes in August, so we are still in our typical severe weather season here over the several weeks.

_____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________

3-7 Day Hazard Forecast

1.) Heavy rain across portions of the Great Lakes, the Upper Mississippi Valley, and the Northern Plains, Sat-Sun, Aug 4-Aug 5.

2.) Heavy rain across portions of the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley, and the Upper Mississippi Valley, Mon, Aug 6.

3.) Heavy rain across portions of the Northeast, the Central Appalachians, the Tennessee Valley, the Mid-Atlantic, the Southern Appalachians, the Southeast, the Great Lakes, and the Ohio Valley, Thu-Sat, Aug 2-Aug 4.

4.) Flooding possible across portions of the Southeast.

5.) Flooding possible across portions of the Mid-Atlantic and the Central Appalachians.

6.) Enhanced wildfire risk across the Northern Rockies and the Northern Great Basin, Thu, Aug 2.

7.) Heavy rain across portions of the Alaska Panhandle and mainland Alaska, Sun-Mon, Aug 5-Aug 6.

8.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Pacific Northwest and the Northern Great Basin, Tue-Thu, Aug 7-Aug 9.

9.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Central Plains, the Central Rockies, the Central Great Basin, the Southern Rockies, the Southern Plains, and the Southwest, Wed-Sun, Aug 8-Aug 12.

10.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Central Appalachians, the Tennessee Valley, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Southern Appalachians, the Great Lakes, and the Ohio Valley, Tue-Wed, Aug 7-Aug 8.

11.) Severe Drought across the Central Plains, the Central Rockies, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Central Great Basin, the Southern Plains, the Northern Great Basin, the Southern Rockies, the Middle Mississippi Valley, California, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southwest.

_______________________________________________________________________

Temperature Anomaly on Monday

The temperature anomaly across North America on Monday showed temperatures well above average across the Western US. Excessive heat concerns are still in place for Tuesday across the Pacific Northwest. However, much of the Central US was dealing with cooler than average temps, which for late July is very comfortable.

Temperature Trend

Here's the temperature anomaly as we head into the first part of August. Note the blue colors or cooler than average temperatures will continue across much of the Central US. These cooler than average temperatures will be fairly comfortable weather across those areas. However, warmer than average temperatures look to return to the Upper Midwest as we head closer to the first weekend of August.

_________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Ahead

The weather loop below shows active weather continuing in the Eastern US with areas of locally heavy rain and possibly a few strong to severe storms. Spotty storms will be possible across the Intermountain West and in the Southwest due to monsoon storms.

___________________________________________________________________

7 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's WPC, the 7-day precipitation outlook suggests areas of heavy rain across the Eastern US with several inches of rain possible as we head into the first part of August. There also appears to be another blob of heavier rain across the Southwest due to monsoon storms and the Upper Midwest with some passing cooler fronts.



________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________

US Drought Outlook

Here is the national drought map from July 24th, which shows extreme and exceptional drought conditions across much of the Four-Corners region and for a few areas in the Central and Southern Plains. The good news is that the Monsoon season continues in the Southwest, so some locations should continue to see improvement there.

___________________________________________________________________

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, August 6th - 12th will be warmer than average across the Northeast, Upper Midwest and much of the western half of the country.

________________________________________________________________________

"When The Weather Is Extreme, Is Climate Change To Blame?"

"Dramatic weather events happened this past week in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere. There were wildfires in Greece, Scandinavia, and the Western U.S.Flooding followed record rainfalls in the Northeast. And dangerous heat waves settled over the Southwest, Japan, and the U.K. If it continues like this, 2018 could end up being one of the hottest years on record. When the news is full of stories on extreme weather, it's hard not to wonder: Is this what climate change looks like? Climate scientists say yes — though it's complicated. Take wildfires, for example. "We see five times more large fires today than we did in the 1970s," says Jennifer Balch, professor in geography and director of Earth Lab at the University of Colorado Boulder."

See more from NPR HERE:

____________________________________________________________________________

"Carbon taxes a mixed blessing for the climate"

"The costs of human changes to the climate are becoming clearer by the day, from flooding and storm surges driven by sea level rise to temperatures in India so extreme that they cause illness and death to humans, animals and crops. So it is encouraging to see members of both political parties in the United States now taking climate change seriously enough that they are willing to break with party to propose a carbon tax. While such a tax has many merits, including focusing attention on the need to replace fossil fuels with alternative energy sources, unless it is levied at a rate far in excess of current proposals it won’t reduce carbon emissions enough to make an impact on climate change. There are much better ways of accomplishing this. The economics of oil and gas in the Middle East illustrates the problems with using a carbon tax to reduce emissions. For example, Saudi Arabia can extract oil at around $5 per barrel, which will sell today for around $70. That’s a profit of $65 on a $5 investment. If a carbon tax was imposed — in the ballpark of $30 per ton of carbon dioxide emitted — it would add about $12 to the cost of a barrel of oil, reducing profits to about $53 on a $5 investment. Still a very attractive deal and not enough to discourage sales."

See more from The Hill HERE:

_________________________________________________________________________________

"Man-made climate change makes heatwaves twice more likely"

"As large swaths of the northern hemisphere are dealing with some of the worst heatwaves in history, researchers have just published a study showing that climate change resulting from human activities makes such events twice as likely. Summers are supposed to be hot — but in many parts of the world, it’s unnaturally and unbearably hot. The UK has witnessed its driest summer in modern history, Japan reported the hottest local temperatures in recorded history, and Scandinavia, known for its frigid temperatures, has been sizzling in temperatures over 30°C (86°F). It’s hard to draw a direct cause-effect relationship between a complex, global phenomenon and singular heatwaves — but there’s a very good chance the two are connected. In the new study, renowned climatologist Michael Mann and colleagues address this issue, looking at data from seven weather stations in Finland, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. They chose these stations because they all had digitized records dating back to the early 1900s, unlike most other stations."

See more from ZMEScience HERE:

_______________________________________________________________________________

"Ravenous for Meat, China Faces a Climate Quandary"

"China is already the world’s largest emitter of carbon emissions, accounting for 27 percent of global carbon emissions. Its livestock industry is responsible for producing half the world’s pork, one-fourth of the world’s poultry and 10 percent of the world’s beef. No one knows exactly how much livestock contributes to the country’s mammoth carbon emissions. The last time Beijing produced official figures in 2005, it said that the national livestock sector accounted for more than half of the emissions from its overall agricultural activities. But one thing is for sure: how China will deal with soaring demand for meat is of paramount importance to both the nation and the rest of the world. A 2014 study published in Nature by researchers at the University of Cambridge and the University of Aberdeen stated that to keep up with the demand for meat, agricultural emissions worldwide will likely need to increase by up to 80 percent by 2050 — a figure that alone could jeopardize the ambitious plan to keep planetary warming below the 2-degrees Celsius benchmark set under the Paris climate accord."

See more from Undark HERE:

______________________________________________________________________________

"Climate Change Strengthens Earth's 'Heartbeat' — and That's Bad News"

"It's no secret that human activity is changing the climate, and one new study shows how our influence is seriously affecting Earth's seasons and atmosphere. Climate change is much more than rising temperatures and melting ice. In a new study, scientists from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and five otherorganizations show that human action significantly affects the seasonal temperature cycle in the troposphere, or lowest layer of Earth's atmosphere — the layer that we live in where weather occurs. These researchers used what is known as a "fingerprint" technique, in which they separated human influence from natural influence on climate. This allowed them to isolate human contributions and assess the specific effects of our species. And, while many fingerprint studies explore climate patterns over years and decades, this work shows how humans influence the changing seasons."

See more from Space HERE:

____________________________________________________________________________