NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Sungjae Im won the regular-season ending Portland Open on Sunday to earn one of 25 PGA Tour cards and become the first player to top the Web.com Tour money list wire-to-wire.
Im closed with a 4-under 67 on Pumpkin Ridge's Witch Hollow course for a four-stroke victory over John Chin. The 20-year-old South Korean player earned $144,000 to finish the season with $534,326.
Im finished at 18-under 266. He also won the season-opening event in the Bahamas and had three second-place finishes.
Chin shot a 66. He was the only player to move into the top 25 on the money list, earning $86,400 to go from 41st to 10th with $207,909.
Two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton was third at 13 under after a 66. Jim Knous (67) and Derek Ernst (71) were 12 under, a stroke ahead of Kevin Dougherty (70) and Curtis Luck (69).
Dougherty finished 26th on the money list, $207,909 behind Hank Lebioda for the final PGA Tour card.
Ben Taylor dropped out of the top 25, going from 25th to 29th after missing the cut.
Twenty-five more PGA Tour cards will be awarded in the four-event Web.com Tour Finals.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.