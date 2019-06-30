ROGERS, Ark. — Sung Hyun Park two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season and seventh overall.
The 25-year-old Park is projected to move from second to first in the world ranking Monday. She will take the top spot from friend Jin Young Ko, the fellow South African player who poured water over Park's head on the 18th green.
Park closed with a 5-under 66 to finish at 18-under 195 at Pinnacle Country Club. She tapped in a putt not much more than a foot on the 18th to beat Danielle Kang, Hyo Joo Kim and Inbee Park by a stroke.
Kang, Kim and Inbee Park each shot 65.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Lynx's dominance over Wings ends in 89-86 loss
The win ended Dallas' 12-game losing streak to Minnesota. The Wings' last victory against Minnesota came when the franchise was located in Tulsa, an 86-78 victory on June 21, 2015.
Wolves
The Latest: AP source: Valanciunas stays with Grizzlies
The Latest on NBA free agency (all times ET):7 p.m.A person with knowledge of the situation says Jonas Valanciunas has agreed to a $45 million,…
Twins
Yankees rule Britannia, complete London sweep of Red Sox
Britain treasures tradition, and the New York Yankees wrapped up Major League Baseball's first trip to Europe with one of their sport's classic customs: a late-inning pinstriped comeback.
Golf
Sung Hyun Park birdies 18th for LPGA Tour win in Arkansas
Sung Hyun Park two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season and seventh overall.
Twins
Soler homers, drives in 2 as Royals beat Blue Jays 7-6
Jorge Soler and the Kansas City Royals took an early blow but kept on fighting.