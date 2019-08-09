Tomato Casserole

Serves 6.

Note: Think of this as pizza to eat with a spoon. Use a hearty bread, such as one with whole wheat or rye, for a more flavorful dish. From "Let Me Feed You," by Rosie Daykin.

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 4 lb. vine tomatoes, quartered, seeded, and cut into 2-in. chunks

• 1 medium onion, peeled and roughly chopped

• 6 c. (1-in.) bread cubes, crust left on (see Note)

• 1 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. pepper

• 2 c. grated sharp Cheddar

• 1 c. finely chopped fresh basil

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter a 9-inch round baking dish.

Heat olive oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped tomatoes and onions, and cook until they begin to soften and break down, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the bread cubes, stir to combine, and continue to cook for several minutes until the bread begins to soften as it absorbs the juices and oil. Add the salt and pepper.

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the grated cheese and basil. Transfer to the prepared pan and use the back of a spoon or spatula to spread the top even. Bake for 30 minutes, until the top is browned and the tomatoes are bubbling.