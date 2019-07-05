Terra Chip Tortilla

Serves 4.

Note: This is based on a variation that chef Ferran Adrià created for the classic Spanish tortilla (no similarity to the flour tortilla). The traditional dish is made with potatoes, eggs and olive oil. Adrià did a variation with potato chips in olive oil subbing for the vegetable. José Andrés goes further and swaps the potato chips with Terra Chips, a colorful brand that's a mix of root vegetables. Any variety of these chips works, but he's partial to the Original and the Heritage Blend. If you don't have Maldon salt, you can substitute kosher salt. This dish can be made in about 10 minutes. Should you want to add an onion, then dice a medium onion and cook it over medium-low heat in plenty of olive oil until very soft and caramelized, about 30 minutes. Add the onion to the egg-and-chip mixture right before cooking. From "Vegetables Unleashed," by José Andrés and Matt Goulding.

• 7 eggs

• Kosher salt

• 1 (5-oz. bag) Terra Chips (see Note)

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin oil, or as needed

• Maldon salt (see Note)

Directions

Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk until combined. Season lightly with kosher salt. Gently fold in all but 1 cup of the chips, mixing until well coated. Let stand for 5 minutes so that the chips rehydrate in the eggs.

Heat the oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the egg mixture and shake the pan in a circular motion for 10 seconds to keep the mixture loose as the eggs start to coagulate.

Then lower the heat and cook for 1 minute more, or until the egg on the bottom is set but the tortilla is still loose on top. (This will produce a loose tortilla. If you want a firmer tortilla, cook for another 30 seconds to a minute before flipping.)

Place a plate over the pan, invert the pan and shake the tortilla onto the plate. If the pan looks dry, add a bit more olive oil. Slide the tortilla back into the pan, uncooked side down, and cook for another minute, or until the bottom has fully set.

Slide the tortilla onto a serving plate and garnish with a sprinkle of Maldon salt and the reserved chips.