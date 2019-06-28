Teriyaki Chicken Skewers

Serves 4.

Note: Hot chili-garlic sauce is sold with Asian foods at the supermarket. Fresh ginger tends to burn on the grill, so the powdered version is used here. From "Uncomplicated: Taking the Stress Out of Home Cooking," by Claire Tansey.

• 3 tbsp. soy sauce

• 2 tbsp. brown sugar

• 1 tsp. rice vinegar

• 1 tsp. hot chili-garlic sauce, optional (see Note)

• 1/4 tsp. ground ginger (see Note)

• 2 large garlic cloves, peeled and cut in half

• 1 1/2 lb. boneless skinless chicken (about 3 breasts or 6 thighs)

• 1 tbsp. honey, optional

• Hot cooked basmati rice

Directions

Whisk the soy sauce with sugar, rice vinegar, chili-garlic sauce (if using), ginger and garlic in a shallow dish, such as a glass pie plate, that can accommodate all the chicken in a single layer.

Cut the chicken into 2-inch cubes. Add to the marinade and stir well to coat. Marinate at room temperature for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, soak 4 bamboo skewers in warm water for 15 minutes. Preheat the grill to high.

Thread chicken pieces onto each skewer, snuggling them up against each other fairly tightly. Reserve remaining marinade.

Grease the grill very well, then add the skewers. Grill, with the lid closed, 2 minutes. Brush on reserved marinade and flip the skewers, close the lid and grill another 12 to 16 minutes or until cooked through and springy to the touch.

Take skewers off the grill and drizzle with honey, if using. Serve immediately with basmati rice.