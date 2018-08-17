Sausage, Mushroom and Potato Gratin

Serves 4.

Note: Home fries meet casserole in this ultimate comfort food that's great for brunch or dinner. Fans of fiery flavors: Use hot Italian or turkey Italian sausage. Although red-skinned potatoes add color, you can also use russet potatoes if that's what you have on hand. Serve with the Citrus Fruit Salad. Total cost is $9.86, says the author, who reminds readers that it's usually most economical to buy a block of cheese and shred it yourself, doing so for only as much as you need at the moment for the freshest flavor. From "$10 Dinners: Delicious Dinners For a Family of Four That Don't Break the Bank," by Julie Grimes.

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 (4-oz.) turkey Italian sausage links, casings removed

• 2 tbsp. butter

• 3 c. chopped onion

• 4 oz. sliced cremini mushrooms

• 1 1/2 lb. red-skinned potatoes, coarsely chopped

• 1 tsp. kosher salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper

• 1/2 c. chicken stock

• Cooking spray

• 3/4 c. shredded Swiss cheese (3 oz.)

• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh chives

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the oil to the pan; swirl to coat. Add the sausage to the pan; sauté for 5 minutes or until browned, stirring to crumble. Remove sausage from pan, reserving the drippings in the pan.

Melt the butter in the drippings in the pan. Add the onion; cook 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the mushrooms; cook 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the potatoes, salt, black and red pepper; cook 8 minutes or until browned, stirring occasionally.

Stir in the sausage and stock. Remove from heat. Coat 7- by 11-inch baking dish with cooking spray and spoon potato mixture into dish; top with cheese. Cover and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 15 more minutes or until golden. Sprinkle with chives.

Citrus Fruit Salad

Serves 4.

Note: From "$10 Dinners: Delicious Dinners For a Family of Four That Don't Break the Bank," by Julie Grimes.

• 2 oranges

• 1 Ruby Red grapefruit

• 1 red-skinned apple

• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 2 tbsp. sugar

Directions

Remove peel of oranges and grapefruit, and section the fruit while holding it over a small bowl to capture the juices as you work. Place the segments in a medium mixing bowl.

Quarter and core apple, leaving the peel on; cut into slices. Add lemon juice to bowl with the orange and grapefruit juices. Toss apple slices with the citrus juices. Sprinkle with sugar; toss again. Stir the apple mixture into the orange mixture and toss.