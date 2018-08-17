Sausage, Mushroom and Potato Gratin
Serves 4.
Note: Home fries meet casserole in this ultimate comfort food that's great for brunch or dinner. Fans of fiery flavors: Use hot Italian or turkey Italian sausage. Although red-skinned potatoes add color, you can also use russet potatoes if that's what you have on hand. Serve with the Citrus Fruit Salad. Total cost is $9.86, says the author, who reminds readers that it's usually most economical to buy a block of cheese and shred it yourself, doing so for only as much as you need at the moment for the freshest flavor. From "$10 Dinners: Delicious Dinners For a Family of Four That Don't Break the Bank," by Julie Grimes.
• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
• 2 (4-oz.) turkey Italian sausage links, casings removed
• 2 tbsp. butter
• 3 c. chopped onion
• 4 oz. sliced cremini mushrooms
• 1 1/2 lb. red-skinned potatoes, coarsely chopped
• 1 tsp. kosher salt
• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
• 1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper
• 1/2 c. chicken stock
• Cooking spray
• 3/4 c. shredded Swiss cheese (3 oz.)
• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh chives
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the oil to the pan; swirl to coat. Add the sausage to the pan; sauté for 5 minutes or until browned, stirring to crumble. Remove sausage from pan, reserving the drippings in the pan.
Melt the butter in the drippings in the pan. Add the onion; cook 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the mushrooms; cook 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the potatoes, salt, black and red pepper; cook 8 minutes or until browned, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the sausage and stock. Remove from heat. Coat 7- by 11-inch baking dish with cooking spray and spoon potato mixture into dish; top with cheese. Cover and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 15 more minutes or until golden. Sprinkle with chives.
Citrus Fruit Salad
Serves 4.
Note: From "$10 Dinners: Delicious Dinners For a Family of Four That Don't Break the Bank," by Julie Grimes.
• 2 oranges
• 1 Ruby Red grapefruit
• 1 red-skinned apple
• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
• 2 tbsp. sugar
Directions
Remove peel of oranges and grapefruit, and section the fruit while holding it over a small bowl to capture the juices as you work. Place the segments in a medium mixing bowl.
Quarter and core apple, leaving the peel on; cut into slices. Add lemon juice to bowl with the orange and grapefruit juices. Toss apple slices with the citrus juices. Sprinkle with sugar; toss again. Stir the apple mixture into the orange mixture and toss.
