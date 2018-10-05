Roasted Chicken Stir-Fry
Serves 4 to 6.
Note: From "Eat a Little Better," by Sam Kass.
• 3 tbsp. vegetable oil
• 6 oz. small shiitake mushrooms, stems removed, sliced
• 1 head of broccoli, cut into bite-sized florets and peeled stem pieces
• 1 bunch green onions, roots trimmed, thinly sliced
• 2 tbsp. peeled and finely chopped fresh ginger
• 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
• Kosher salt
• 2 c. shredded cooked chicken (ideally meat and skin)
• 2 tbsp. soy sauce
• Toasted sesame oil, to taste
Directions
Heat oil in large heavy skillet over high heat until it shimmers. Add the mushrooms in more or less a single layer and cook, without stirring, until they're golden brown, about 4 minutes.
Add the broccoli, green onions, ginger, garlic and a generous 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until broccoli and garlic get a little color, 2 to 3 minutes more.
Add 1/4 cup water, cover and cook just until broccoli turns bright green and is crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Uncover, add the chicken and cook, stirring occasionally until all the water has evaporated and the chicken is heated through, about 2 minutes.
Take the skillet off the heat and stir in the soy sauce and up to 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Season with salt to taste.
