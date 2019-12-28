Raclette Rösti With Rosemary and Lemon

Serves 2.

Note: This is the ultimate Swiss comfort food. From “365, A Year of Everyday Cooking and Baking,” by Meike Peters.

• 15 to 16 oz. waxy potatoes (such as new potatoes) peeled and cut into thin matchsticks or grated

• 1 tbsp. freshly grated lemon zest

• 2 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary

• Olive oil

• Flaky sea salt

• Coarsely ground pepper

• 2 oz. aromatic cheese that melts well, such as Raclette, Comté or Gruyère, coarsely grated

Directions

In medium bowl, use your fingers to mix the potatoes, lemon zest and rosemary until well combined.

In a 10-inch cast-iron pan, heat 5 tablespoons olive oil over high heat. Add potatoes, spreading them evenly and gently pushing them down with a spatula. Turn heat down to medium-high and cook for 5 minutes, reducing the heat if the potatoes brown too quickly.

Using a spatula, loosen the rösti from the sides of the pan and lift gently off the bottom. Then cover the pan with a large lid. Carefully and quickly flip the pan over. Keep the rösti on the lid while you add 1 tablespoon olive oil to the pan, then slide the rösti off the lid into the pan.

Cook for 5 minutes or until the potatoes are golden brown and crispy on the bottom. Take the pan off the heat and season the rösti to taste with salt and pepper.

Sprinkle with the cheese, cover with a lid, and let it sit for 2 minutes or until the cheese starts to melt. Loosen the rösti from the sides and the bottom of the pan. Slide it onto a large plate and serve immediately.