Pasta With Garlicky Steak and Red Onions

Serves 6.

Note: From "Better Homes & Gardens Quick Homemade."

• 12 oz. dried multigrain or tricolor penne pasta

• 2 tbsp. olive oil. divided

• 12 oz. boneless beef sirloin steak, trimmed and cut into thin bite-size pieces

• 1 medium red onion, quartered and thinly sliced

• 4 garlic cloves, minced

• 3/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper

• 1 c. reduced-sodium chicken broth

• 4 c. baby spinach

• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh basil or thyme

• 1/4 c. shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese or Parmesan cheese, optional

Directions

Cook pasta in lightly salted water according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the pasta cooking water. Return pasta to hot pan; cover and keep warm.

In extra-large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high and add meat. Cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes or until meat is slightly pink in center. Remove from skillet; keep warm.

Add onion, garlic, salt and crushed red pepper to skillet. Cook about 8 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Add broth and the reserved pasta cooking water; bring to boiling.

Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, the meat, onion mixture, spinach and basil to cooked pasta. Toss just until spinach is wilted. If desired, sprinkle with cheese.