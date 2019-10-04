Pasta With Garlicky Steak and Red Onions
Serves 6.
Note: From "Better Homes & Gardens Quick Homemade."
• 12 oz. dried multigrain or tricolor penne pasta
• 2 tbsp. olive oil. divided
• 12 oz. boneless beef sirloin steak, trimmed and cut into thin bite-size pieces
• 1 medium red onion, quartered and thinly sliced
• 4 garlic cloves, minced
• 3/4 tsp. salt
• 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper
• 1 c. reduced-sodium chicken broth
• 4 c. baby spinach
• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh basil or thyme
• 1/4 c. shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese or Parmesan cheese, optional
Directions
Cook pasta in lightly salted water according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the pasta cooking water. Return pasta to hot pan; cover and keep warm.
In extra-large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high and add meat. Cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes or until meat is slightly pink in center. Remove from skillet; keep warm.
Add onion, garlic, salt and crushed red pepper to skillet. Cook about 8 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Add broth and the reserved pasta cooking water; bring to boiling.
Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, the meat, onion mixture, spinach and basil to cooked pasta. Toss just until spinach is wilted. If desired, sprinkle with cheese.