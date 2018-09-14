Panko Beef Roast With Zucchini

Serves 10.

Note: Panko breadcrumbs are lighter and bigger than the traditional breadcrumb, which could be substituted. From "Better Homes & Gardens New Cookbook."

• 3 lb. boneless beef round tip roast, trimmed

• Sea salt

• 3 tbsp. Dijon mustard

• 2 to 3 tsp. fennel seeds, crushed

• 2 tbsp. panko breadcrumbs (see Note)

• 1 1/2 lb. tiny yellow potatoes

• 4 tbsp. olive oil, divided

• 3/4 tsp. garlic powder, divided

• 1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese

• 1 tsp. chopped fresh oregano

• 1/4 tsp. black pepper

• 4 small or 2 large zucchini

• Mustard Sauce (see recipe)

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Sprinkle meat with 1/2 teaspoon sea salt. Brush with Dijon mustard; sprinkle with fennel seeds. Press breadcrumbs onto meat.

Place meat on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Roast 1 3/4 to 2 hours for medium-rare (135 degrees) or 2 1/4 to 2 1/2 hours for medium (150 degrees).

Halve any large potatoes. Toss with 2 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon sea salt. Add potatoes to one side of roasting pan with the meat during the last 1 hour of roasting.

Combine Parmesan, oregano, pepper, 1/4 teaspoon sea salt and remaining 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder.

Makes cuts in zucchini crosswise every 1/2 inch, cutting almost to other side. Stuff cheese mixture in the slices. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoon oil. Add zucchini to pan during the last 30 minutes of roasting.

Remove pan from oven. Cover meat with foil and let stand 15 minutes. (The temperature of meat will rise 5 to 10 degrees during standing.) Slice meat. Serve with veggies and Mustard Sauce.

Mustard Sauce

Makes about 1 cup.

• 1/2 c. Dijon mustard

• 1/2 c. light sour cream

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• Salt and black pepper

Directions

In small bowl, combine mustard, sour cream and olive oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper.