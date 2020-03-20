Oven-Roasted Lamb

Serves 6 to 8.

Note: From "See You on Sunday," by Sam Sifton.

For the lamb:

• 1 boneless leg of lamb, rolled and tied, 3 to 4 lb.

• 4 tsp. kosher salt

• 2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 6 garlic cloves, peeled and finely diced

• Leaves of 6 fresh thyme sprigs

• Leaves of 3 fresh rosemary sprigs

• 1 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1 lemon

• 1 c. dry white wine

• 2 bay leaves

For the glaze:

• 1/2 c. sherry vinegar

• 1/2 c. honey

• 2 tsp. fennel seeds, cracked

• 2 tsp. coriander seeds, cracked

• 2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tsp. red pepper flakes

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter, cold

For the sprinkle:

• 2 tbsp. coriander seeds, toasted and cracked, or 1 tbsp. ground coriander

• 2 tsp. red pepper flakes

• 2 tsp. kosher salt, or to taste

• Zest of 1 lemon

• 1 tbsp. fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Directions

To prepare the lamb: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place lamb in large roasting pan. Use a small sharp knife to make 8 to 10 incisions, each about 1 inch deep, through the top of the meat. Mash together the 4 teaspoons salt, 2 teaspoons black pepper, garlic, thyme and rosemary until it is a kind of paste and rub it into the incisions. Rub 1 tablespoon butter over the top of the meat. Squeeze lemon over top of the meat and pour the wine into the pan; add bay leaves.

Place the pan in the oven and roast for 15 minutes, then reduce the heat to 350 degrees. Continue roasting until meat is tender and cooked through to an internal temperature of 135 degrees for medium-rare, about 1 hour. Remove pan from oven and set aside.

To make the glaze: Combine vinegar and honey in small saucepan over medium heat. Add fennel seeds, 2 teaspoons coriander seeds, 2 teaspoons black pepper and 2 teaspoons red pepper flakes; bring to slight simmer. Lower heat and allow the mixture to reduce by half. Remove from heat and whisk in 2 tablespoons cold butter.

To make the sprinkle: Heat the broiler. Combine 2 tablespoons coriander, 2 teaspoons red pepper flakes, 2 teaspoons salt, lemon zest and parsley in small bowl and set aside. Using a pastry brush, coat lamb lightly with glaze and place in oven, turning occasionally, until meat begins to turn golden and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove meat to platter and top with reserved sprinkle. Let rest for 10 minutes or so before slicing.