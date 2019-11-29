Make-at-Home Juicy Lucys

Makes 4 burgers.

Note: Adapted from a 2012 Taste story by Meredith Deeds. Instead of American cheese, substitute 4 ounces grated Cheddar, pepper Jack or crumbled blue cheese.

• 1 lb. ground beef

• 4 slices American (2 %) cheese

• 1 tsp. olive oil

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 4 hamburger buns, sliced in half

• Dill pickle slices

• Fried onions, optional

• Condiments such as ketchup and mustard

Directions

Divide the ground beef into 8 pieces of equal size, and form into balls. Press each ball into a thin patty. Cut or fold each slice of cheese into quarters. Stack and place cheese in the center of 4 patties. Place another patty on top and pinch around the edges until the beef is well sealed. Repeat with remaining patties.

Preheat oven broiler.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place the patties in the skillet and cook for 5 minutes per side, lightly seasoning each side with the salt and pepper. Don't press down on the patties or the cheese will ooze out.

Meanwhile, place the bun halves, cut side up, on a large baking sheet. Place 6 inches away from the broiler and cook until buns are lightly toasted, about 30 to 60 seconds. Remove from broiler.

Place the cooked patties on the bottom half of buns. Top patties with dill pickles (and, if you choose, fried onions) and condiments of your choice, and the top half of the bun.