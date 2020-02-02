Green Chicken Chili

Serves 2.

Note: From “Keeping It Simple, Easy Weeknight One-Pot Recipes,” by Yasmin Fahr.

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 medium yellow onion, diced

• 2 jalapeño chiles, 1 seeded and diced, 1 sliced for sprinkling

• 2 poblano or green bell peppers, seeded and diced

• 6 fresh tomatillos, husked and roughly chopped

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 garlic cloves, grated or minced

• 1 tbsp. ground cumin

• 1 tbsp. dried oregano

• 1 lb. skinless boneless chicken thighs

• 2 c. low-salt chicken stock or broth

• 1 (4-oz.) can mild or hot chopped green chiles

• 2 limes, juice of 1 and 1 sliced into wedges for serving

• 1/2 c. fresh cilantro with fine stems and leaves, roughly chopped

• 1 Hass avocado, halved, pit removed, peeled and sliced for serving, optional

Directions

Heat the oil in large Dutch oven or flameproof casserole dish over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion, diced jalapeño, poblano peppers, tomatillos, salt and pepper, stirring frequently, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, cumin and oregano, and cook, stirring constantly until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Season chicken with salt and pepper, then add to the pan. Pour in the chicken stock and raise the heat to maintain a gentle simmer (avoid bringing to a boil). Cook until the chicken is cooked through, about 10 to 15 minutes. If the chicken pieces are not completely submerged, then turn them over halfway.

Remove the chicken and place on a plate or in a shallow bowl. Use a fork and knife to shred the chicken, then add it back to the pan along with any liquid and the green chiles. Cook until the chicken is warmed through, about 2 minutes,add the lime juice and adjust seasoning as needed.

Ladle into bowls and top with cilantro, avocado and remaining sliced jalapeño. Serve with lime wedges.