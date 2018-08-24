Fried Rice With Corn and Zucchini

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Plan ahead to soak the rice for an hour if you're using sticky rice. Adapted slightly from chef Isaac Becker of 112 Eatery, Bar La Grassa and Burch Steak, all in Minneapolis.

• 2 tbsp. rice wine vinegar

• 2 tsp. sugar

• 2 tsp. salt

• 1 c. uncooked rice (see Note)

• 1 c. freshly shucked sweet corn (from 3 ears)

• 4 to 5 medium zucchini

• 6 tbsp. olive oil, divided

• Salt to taste

• 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 1 to 2 tsp. red pepper flakes

• Handful of fresh basil leaves

• Juice of 1 lemon

Directions

In a small bowl, mix the vinegar, sugar and salt, and reserve.

Prepare the rice as you normally would (on the stovetop, or with a rice cooker or steamer). Once the rice is cooked, fold in the vinegar mixture and corn, and reserve.

Meanwhile, cut zucchini lengthwise and scrape out the core seeded center. Cut the zucchini into 1/2-inch half-moon shapes. Coat a large skillet over medium-high heat with 4 tablespoons olive oil and heat until smoking. Carefully add the zucchini to the pan, spreading as evenly as possible. Season with salt. Do not disturb and let the zucchini fry in the olive oil until deep brown. Using a spatula, gently move the zucchini to one side of the pan.

Add the garlic to the empty part of pan and fry until golden, watching carefully. Gently toss the zucchini and garlic together. Sprinkle in red pepper flakes and move all to one side of the pan.

Add remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil to the empty side of the pan. Add the rice/corn to the pan and mix it with the zucchini.

Flatten all in the pan with the spatula. Cook until the rice is brown, carefully stirring everything together, frying more, if necessary, to achieve desired color. Toss in the basil and lemon juice, and serve.