Crispy Pan-Fried Chicken Cutlets With Garlic-Curry Sauce

Serves 4.

Note: Panko breadcrumbs are larger and lighter than the traditional crumb, which could be substituted. The cutlets are good served with hot rice. From "Spiced," by the editors of America's Test Kitchen.

Garlic Curry Sauce:

• 1/3 c. mayonnaise

• 1/4 c. plain yogurt

• 2 tbsp. ketchup

• 2 tsp. mild (also known as sweet) curry powder

• 1 tsp. lemon juice

• 1/4 tsp. minced garlic

Chicken:

• 2 c. panko breadcrumbs (see Note)

• 2 eggs

• Salt

• 4 (6- to 8-oz.) boneless skinless chicken breasts, trimmed, halved horizontally and pounded 1/4-in. thick

• 1/2 c. vegetable oil, divided

Directions

To make the garlic-curry sauce: Whisk together mayo, yogurt, ketchup, curry powder, lemon juice and garlic. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

To make the chicken: Place panko in large zip-top bag and lightly crush with rolling pin. Transfer to shallow dish.

Whisk eggs and 1 teaspoon salt in second shallow dish until well combined. Working with 1 cutlet at a time, dredge in egg mixture, allowing excess to drip off, then coat with panko, pressing gently to adhere. Transfer cutlets to rimmed baking sheet.

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 200 degrees. Set wire rack in second rimmed baking sheet.

Heat 1/4 cup oil and a small pinch of panko in 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. When panko has turned golden brown, place 4 cutlets in skillet. Cook, without moving cutlets, until deep golden brown on first side, 2 to 3 minutes. Using tongs, carefully flip cutlets and cook until deep golden brown on second side, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer cutlets to prepared rack, season with salt, and keep warm in oven.

Wipe skillet clean with paper towels. Repeat with remaining 1/4 cup oil and remaining 4 cutlets. Serve immediately with garlic-curry sauce.