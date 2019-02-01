Rigatoni With Mushrooms, Butternut Squash and Pine Nuts

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: From "Cook It in Your Dutch Oven," by America's Test Kitchen.

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 large shallots, minced

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 4 tsp. minced fresh thyme, or 1 1/2 tsp. dried

• 12 oz. cremini mushrooms, trimmed and sliced thin

• Salt and pepper

• 1 1/2 lb. butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1/2-in. pieces (4 c.)

• 2 c. chicken or vegetable broth

• 1 lb. rigatoni

• 1/2 c. heavy cream

• 2 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (1 c.)

• 1 tbsp. lemon juice

• 2 tbsp. minced fresh chives

• 1/4 c. pine nuts, toasted

Directions

Heat oil in Dutch oven over medium heat until shimmering. Add shallots and cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic and thyme and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Stir in mushrooms and 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook until mushrooms begin to release their liquid, about 4 minutes. Stir in squash, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until squash is tender and lightly browned, about 12 minutes. Transfer vegetables to bowl and cover to keep warm.

Add 2 1/2 cups water, broth and 1/4 teaspoon salt to now-empty pot, scraping up any browned bits, and bring to boil. Stir in pasta, return to vigorous simmer, and cook, stirring often, until pasta is nearly tender, about 10 minutes.

Stir in cream and continue to cook until pasta is tender and has absorbed most liquid, about 4 minutes.

Add Parmesan and stir vigorously until sauce is creamy and pasta is well coated, about 30 seconds. Stir in reserved vegetables and lemon juice and cook until heated through, about 1 minute.

Off heat, adjust sauce consistency with extra hot water as needed. Stir in chives and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve, sprinkling individual portions with pine nuts.