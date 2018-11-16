Chicken Soup With Leeks

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: To be sure the grit is removed from leeks, trim away the dark green parts and root end. Cut the leek in half lengthwise and rinse the layers in running water. From "One Pan, Whole Family," by Carla Snyder.

• 2 leeks, trimmed and washed, thinly sliced (see Note)

• 3 carrots, peeled and thinly sliced

• 1 celery rib, thinly sliced

• 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs

• 1 tsp. dried thyme

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter or vegetable oil

• 8 c. chicken broth

• 8 oz. dried wide egg noodles

• 1/2 c. frozen peas, thawed

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

• 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 2 tbsp. minced fresh chives

Directions

Combine leeks, carrots and celery in a large bowl. Cut the chicken thighs into bite-size pieces and season with thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper.

Warm a 4-quart saucepan over medium-high heat and add the butter. When the butter is hot, add the chicken pieces and sauté, without moving them, for about 3 minutes. Stir in the vegetables and sauté until they begin to soften, about 4 minutes.

Add the broth, 1 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat and simmer until chicken is cooked and the flavors have blended, about 20 minutes.

Stir in the noodles and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the peas, parsley and lemon juice and taste, adding more salt and pepper if needed. Ladle soup into heated bowls and sprinkle with chives.

Variation: Add a few teaspoons Thai red chili paste into the soup while in the pan. Top servings with chopped cilantro.