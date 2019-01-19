Chicken Marbella

Serves 4 generously.

Note: London chef Yotam Ottolenghi found inspiration in Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins’ classic “The Silver Palate Cookbook” for this take on Chicken Marbella. “I like to use chicken legs, but others prefer chicken supremes (chicken breasts with the wing bone attached), which also work very well,” he writes in “Ottolenghi Simple.”

• 8 chicken legs (skin on and bone in), skin scored a few times

• 1 tsp. salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 5 garlic cloves, crushed

• 3/4 c. fresh oregano leaves, plus extra for garnish

• 3 tbsp. red wine vinegar

• 3 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 c. pitted green olives

• 6 tsp. capers, plus 2 tbsp. of brine

• 4 1/2 oz. Medjool dates, pitted and quartered lengthwise

• 2 bay leaves

• 1/2 c. dry white wine

• 1 tbsp. date molasses (or standard molasses)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Season the chicken with salt, rubbing it thoroughly into the skin. Season with pepper to taste.

In a medium bowl, combine garlic, oregano, vinegar, olive oil, olives, capers (and brine), dates and bay leaves. In a large bowl, coat chicken with oregano mixture, then spread chicken (and cover with any remaining oregano mixture) in a single layer in a medium high-sided baking pan.

In a small bowl, whisk together the wine and molasses and pour the mixture over the chicken.

Place pan in the oven and cook for 50 minutes, basting two or three times, until the meat is golden brown on top and cooked through.

Remove pan from the oven, transfer everything to a large platter, sprinkle with some fresh oregano leaves and serve.