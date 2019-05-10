Cacio e Pepe With Edamame and Asparagus

Serves 4.

Note: In the classic version of this dish, you reserve some of the drained pasta cooking water to give body to the sauce. But in this one-pan version, the cooking liquid is already in the skillet, and you simply swirl in the other ingredients. Don't use regular finely ground pepper from a spice jar for this dish or there will be too much of it compared with the chunkier freshly ground black pepper. From "Hero Dinners: Complete One-Pan Meals That Save the Day," by Marge Perry and David Bonom.

• 12 oz. spaghetti

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 c. frozen shelled edamame

• 8 oz. asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1 1/2-in. lengths

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 2/3 c. grated Pecorino Romano cheese

• 1 tsp. coarsely ground black pepper (see Note)

Directions

Combine spaghetti, salt and 6 1/2 cups water in a large skillet; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. After the water has come to a boil, cook, stirring often, for 11 minutes.

Stir in the edamame, return to a boil, and continue stirring for 3 minutes. Add the asparagus and cook until it's bright green and crisp-tender, the pasta is al dente and there is just a little starchy liquid left in the pan, 2 to 3 minutes.

Remove the skillet from the heat and swirl in the oil and butter until it is melted. Add the Romano and pepper and mix until well distributed.