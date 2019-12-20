Artichoke and Tomato Quiche With Gruyére and Thyme

Serves 4 to 8.

Note: From "365, A Year of Everyday Cooking & Baking," by Meike Peters.

For the pastry:

• 2 c. flour

• 1 tsp. fine sea salt

• 1/2 c. plus 1 tbsp. cold unsalted butter

• 1 egg

For the filling:

• 4 eggs

• 3/4 c. sour cream or crème fraîche

• 1/2 c. heavy cream

• 3 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves

• 1 tsp. fine salt

• Finely ground pepper

• Nutmeg, preferably freshly grated

• 10 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

• 10 black olives, preferably Kalamata, pitted

•3 large artichoke hearts, preserved in oil, cut in half lengthwise

• 3 tbsp. finely grated aromatic cheese that melts well, such as Gruyère, Comte or Raclette

Directions

To make the pastry: Combine flour and 1 teaspoon salt in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment. Add the butter and use a knife to cut it into the flour until there are only small pieces left. Quickly rub the butter into the flour with your fingers until well combined. Add 1 egg and mix with the hook until crumbly. Form the dough into a thick disc; wrap in plastic wrap and freeze for 10 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

On a work surface, place dough between 2 sheets of plastic wrap and use a rolling pin to roll out into a disc, large enough to line the bottom and sides of a 12-inch quiche dish. Fit the dough into the ovenproof quiche dish, putting it into the dish, especially along the edges. Let the dough hang over the rim a little or trim with a knife. Use a fork to prick the dough all over. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden. If the dough bubbles up, push it down with a fork. Take the dish out of the oven and reduce the heat to 350 degrees.

For the filling: Whisk together 4 eggs, sour cream, heavy cream, thyme, salt and generous amounts of pepper and nutmeg.

Arrange the tomatoes, olives and artichoke hearts on top of the pre-baked pastry. Slowly pour the egg mixture over the vegetables, then sprinkle with the cheese and bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until the top is golden and firm. Let the quiche cool at least 10 minutes. Serve warm or cold.