Sunday Snow? Dry and Mostly Sunny Stretch Ahead

____________________________________________________________________________
___________________________________________________________________________
_____________________________________________________________________________
___________________________________________________________________________
First Official Freeze of the Season at the MSP Airport
The temperature dropped to 31F on Friday morning, which makes it the first official frost of the season at the MSP Airport. Interestingly, this is the first time we've been below freezing since April 20th, which was 175 days ago!
Average First Frost?
Fall Color Peeping
According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.
____________________________________________________________________________
Chlorophyll
Carotenoids
Anthocyanins
Tannins
Each has its own color and chemistry. As the amount of these chemicals vary, they will cause subtle variations in color from one leaf to the next, or even from tree to tree.
See more from the MN DNR HERE:
"THIS YEAR'S FALL COLORS WILL BE STUNNING. HERE'S WHEN & WHERE THEY'LL PEAK NEAR YOU"
"Although it may feel like this hot and steamy summer may never end, fall -- with its mercifully cooler weather, pumpkin drinks, and changing leaves -- is nearly upon us. So, it'd behoove you to start looking at the trees. The changing of the seasons brings with it ample reason to break out a flannel shirt and walk through the stunning fall foliage all across the country, and thanks to the above-average moisture and temperatures this summer, you'll have plenty of time to ensure that you can venture into the woods and take it all in. You may have missed your chance to fit in another summer trip this year, but on the bright side, you have more than enough time to plot an adventure through American's stunning forests to catch the changing leaves, or dare we say go "leaf peeping." To make matters even easier, SmokyMountains.com has released its annual interactive fall foliage forecast map, predicting when and where the leaves will be at their most vibrant hues of red, yellow, orange, and brown. And while there's no forecast that's 100% accurate, the map can serve as your primary resource if you're inclined to wander into the woods this fall."
________________________________________________________________________________
Sunday Snow? Dry and Mostly Sunny Stretch Ahead
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas
Not sure about you, but I did a double take when I looked out the window Sunday morning. I thought I was dreaming at first, but yes, that was SNOW! While the Twin Cities metro only managed a minor dusting on patio furniture, farmers in far southern Minnesota reported nearly 1 to 2 inches of slush on combines.
It's been a strange year. We seemed to have skipped spring, going from an April blizzard to highs in the 90s and 100s only 1 month later. If you can remember, mid September featured highs in the 80s and 90s and now we've been throwing the "S" word around - what gives?
We certainly live in the Super Bowl of weather. Extreme ranges in temperatures to everything except storms with names and I think most of us can live without that.
By the way, the average first 1 inch snowfall event in Minneapolis typically occurs in mid November, while the earliest was on September 26th in 1942.
I'm happy to report that dry and mostly sunny weather will persist over the next several days. Highs will even approach 60 by Thursday!
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Frosty start. Brisk sunshine. Winds: WSW 10-15. High: 43.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet with patchy frost. Winds: SW 10. Low: 35.
TUESDAY: Breezy. Light mix up north. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 50.
WEDNESDAY: Bright blue sky. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 32. High: 50.
THURSDAY: A run at 60F !! Winds: SW 5-15. Wake-up: 38. High: 62.
FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Winds increase. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 47. High: 57.
SATURDAY: Lingering AM flurry? More PM sun. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 36. High: 44.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Still cooler than average. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 31. High: 51.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
October 15th
1968: Unseasonably warm weather moves into central and southern Minnesota. The high was 85 in the Twin Cities.
1899: Heavy rain falls, with 3.2 inches in the St. Cloud area and 2.1 inches in Willmar.
_______________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
October 15th
Average High: 59F (Record: 85F set in 1968)
Average Low: 40F (Record: 21F set in 1876)
Record Rainfall: 1.24" set in 1966
Record Snowfall: 0.3" set in 1922
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
October 15th
Sunrise: 7:28am
Sunset: 6:28pm
Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 59 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 2 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 4 hours and 32 Minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for October 15th at Midnight
0.5 Days Before First Quarter Moon
_________________________
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"These next four nights – October 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2018 – watch for the waxing moon to move from Saturn to Mars on the sky’s dome. Saturn and Mars are bright planets and therefore rather easy to see with the eye alone. On the night of October 14, you can tell which planet is Saturn and which is Mars, because the moon is much closer to Saturn on this date; by October 17 and 18, the moon will be the vicinity of the red planet Mars. Saturn is the farthest world that you can easily see with the eye alone. Although it’s more than 10 astronomical units (10 times the sun-Earth distance) away from Earth right now, Saturn nonetheless shines as brilliantly as a 1st-magnitude star. Because this huge planet has the volume of more than 750 Earth’s, and its reflective rings are tilting nearly maximally toward Earth, this world is rather bright in Earth’s sky in 2018."
Atlantic Update
Here's a look at the Atlantic basin, which looks MUCH quieter than it did just a couple of days ago. However, LESLIE - impacted Spain and Portugal over the weekend! This is VERY rare, in fact, this historic storm will likely be the first tropical system to ever impact the region on record. Good grief!
Tracking LESLIE
NOAA's NHC was tracking LESLIE in the extreme eastern eastern part of the Atlantic and impact Portugal and Spain over the weekend. Interestingly, this is the closest a hurricane has ever gotten to these areas in modern day records!
Tropical Climatology