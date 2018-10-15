Sunday Snow? Dry and Mostly Sunny Stretch Ahead

Sunday Snow?

What the what - I did a double take when I saw white things falling from the sky on Sunday, did you? Thanks to @LoneOakFmr for the picture below who was in the midst of harvest 2018 when it started snowing! Sunday's forecast called for up to 1" to 2" across the extreme southern part of the state. Interestingly, that snow band lifted a little farther and impacted the Twin Cities metro during the mid/late morning hours.

Here's another picure that @cjouppi shared with the @NWSTwinCities from Chaska Town Course early Sunday. Note that there was enough snow for even a light coating on the deck furniture.



Winter Returned to Colorado Over the Weekend!

Snowflakes were also reported across the Colorado, but there they had quite a bit more snow! Here are a few images of the big changes that took place from Saturday to Sunday. Thanks to @Jeremiah_WX and @RideCME on twitter (and Kate Kalamon) for the picture below out of Colorado



Monday Weather Outlook

Monday will be another VERY chilly day across the state with highs in the 30s and 40s, which will be nearly -15F to -20F below average. There may also be some lingering light snow showers across the international border.

Weather Outlook Light snow fell across parts of southern MN on Sunday, some of which accumulated to nearly 1" to 2" across the extreme southern part of the state. The extended forecast through Wednesday suggests a few lingering light snow showers across parts of far northern Minnesota, but much of the state will remain dry. In fact, it looks mostly dry across much of the state through most of next week. More Snow Up North? Here's a look at the snowfall potential from Sunday to Tuesday. Note the fairly minor accumulations across the far southern part of the state, while folks in far northern could see up to a few inches of snow through the early week time frame. Mostly Dry Week Ahead Take a look at NOAA's WPC 7-day precipitation potential through next weekend. Interestingly, MSP has seen 9.73" of precipitation since the beginning of meteorological fall (September 1st), which makes it the 5th wettest start to a meteorlogical fall on record! The image below shows mostly dry weather across much of the state through the 3rd full week of October.

_____________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook Temperatures in the metro have been running nearly -6F below average this month and it looks like we will continue the trend through the first half of the week. However, note the brief warm up late next week with highs nearing 60F! Keep in mind that the average high for October 18th & 19th is in the upper 50s, so if we make it to the low 60s, we will be above average! Despite the brief warmup, temps are expected to plunge into well below average readings again with highs in the 40s and 50s by the last full week of the month.

___________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________ First Official Freeze of the Season at the MSP Airport The temperature dropped to 31F on Friday morning, which makes it the first official frost of the season at the MSP Airport. Interestingly, this is the first time we've been below freezing since April 20th, which was 175 days ago! Average First Frost?

Note that the average first frost date (32F) at the MSP Airport typically happens ~October 10th. Much of the rest of the state typically sees it between September 21st-30th. With that said, we had our first frost of the season nearly right on average.

Snow Depth?

Here's an interesting map... that's a look at how much snow is currently on the ground! Thanks to heavy snow earlier last week, some locations across the far northern part of the state still have nearly 4" to 8" of snow on the ground!

Heavy Snow Earlier This Week

It was VERY snowy earlier this week for several folks across the Dakotas and northern Minnesota. Take a look at the image below from @MHDSpudFootball where football practice was underway in Moorehead, MN!

Heavy Snow Earlier This Week

If you haven't heard, there was a very impressive 19.2" snow report at the Grand Forks Air Force Base earlier this week. The snow from October 10th to the 11th brought several locations at least a foot or more from eastern North Dakota into the far northwestern corner of Minnesota. There was even a report of 11" in Karlstad, MN - Good grief!

Fall Color Peeping

Thanks to the park staff at Bear Head Lake State Park for the pictures below who submitted this on the MN DNR fall color page earlier this month. Great pictures!!

MN DNR Fall Color Update

The MN DNR continues to update their fall color report for the 2018 fall season and fall colors are changing fast, especially up north. According to the MN DNR, much of northern MN is now at peak color over even a little past peak. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is now reporting 50%-75% color! Try to get out and enjoy the colors while you can - strong winds on Sunday could threaten those beautiful fall colors. See the latest update from the MN DNR HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________

Typical dates for peak fall colors in Minnesota

According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.



What causes fall colors?

Have you ever wondered why leaves change color and what causes the leaves to turn the color they do? The MN DNR has a great explanation.

Four main groups of biochemicals are responsible for the various yellows, oranges, reds and browns that we see in the fall:

Chlorophyll

Carotenoids

Anthocyanins

Tannins Each has its own color and chemistry. As the amount of these chemicals vary, they will cause subtle variations in color from one leaf to the next, or even from tree to tree. See more from the MN DNR HERE: ___________________________________________________________________________ "THIS YEAR'S FALL COLORS WILL BE STUNNING. HERE'S WHEN & WHERE THEY'LL PEAK NEAR YOU"

"Although it may feel like this hot and steamy summer may never end, fall -- with its mercifully cooler weather, pumpkin drinks, and changing leaves -- is nearly upon us. So, it'd behoove you to start looking at the trees. The changing of the seasons brings with it ample reason to break out a flannel shirt and walk through the stunning fall foliage all across the country, and thanks to the above-average moisture and temperatures this summer, you'll have plenty of time to ensure that you can venture into the woods and take it all in. You may have missed your chance to fit in another summer trip this year, but on the bright side, you have more than enough time to plot an adventure through American's stunning forests to catch the changing leaves, or dare we say go "leaf peeping." To make matters even easier, SmokyMountains.com has released its annual interactive fall foliage forecast map, predicting when and where the leaves will be at their most vibrant hues of red, yellow, orange, and brown. And while there's no forecast that's 100% accurate, the map can serve as your primary resource if you're inclined to wander into the woods this fall."

Sunday Snow? Dry and Mostly Sunny Stretch Ahead

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas Not sure about you, but I did a double take when I looked out the window Sunday morning. I thought I was dreaming at first, but yes, that was SNOW! While the Twin Cities metro only managed a minor dusting on patio furniture, farmers in far southern Minnesota reported nearly 1 to 2 inches of slush on combines. It's been a strange year. We seemed to have skipped spring, going from an April blizzard to highs in the 90s and 100s only 1 month later. If you can remember, mid September featured highs in the 80s and 90s and now we've been throwing the "S" word around - what gives? We certainly live in the Super Bowl of weather. Extreme ranges in temperatures to everything except storms with names and I think most of us can live without that. By the way, the average first 1 inch snowfall event in Minneapolis typically occurs in mid November, while the earliest was on September 26th in 1942. I'm happy to report that dry and mostly sunny weather will persist over the next several days. Highs will even approach 60 by Thursday!

Extended Forecast MONDAY: Frosty start. Brisk sunshine. Winds: WSW 10-15. High: 43. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet with patchy frost. Winds: SW 10. Low: 35. TUESDAY: Breezy. Light mix up north. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 50. WEDNESDAY: Bright blue sky. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 32. High: 50. THURSDAY: A run at 60F !! Winds: SW 5-15. Wake-up: 38. High: 62. FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Winds increase. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 47. High: 57. SATURDAY: Lingering AM flurry? More PM sun. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 36. High: 44. SUNDAY: Sunny. Still cooler than average. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 31. High: 51.

______________________________________________________ This Day in Weather History

October 15th 1968: Unseasonably warm weather moves into central and southern Minnesota. The high was 85 in the Twin Cities. 1899: Heavy rain falls, with 3.2 inches in the St. Cloud area and 2.1 inches in Willmar.

_______________________________________________________ Average High/Low for Minneapolis

October 15th Average High: 59F (Record: 85F set in 1968)

Average Low: 40F (Record: 21F set in 1876) Record Rainfall: 1.24" set in 1966

Record Snowfall: 0.3" set in 1922

_________________________________________________________ Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 15th Sunrise: 7:28am

Sunset: 6:28pm Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 59 minutes Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 2 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 4 hours and 32 Minutes

__________________________________________________________ Moon Phase for October 15th at Midnight

0.5 Days Before First Quarter Moon _________________________ What's in the Night Sky? According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: "These next four nights – October 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2018 – watch for the waxing moon to move from Saturn to Mars on the sky’s dome. Saturn and Mars are bright planets and therefore rather easy to see with the eye alone. On the night of October 14, you can tell which planet is Saturn and which is Mars, because the moon is much closer to Saturn on this date; by October 17 and 18, the moon will be the vicinity of the red planet Mars. Saturn is the farthest world that you can easily see with the eye alone. Although it’s more than 10 astronomical units (10 times the sun-Earth distance) away from Earth right now, Saturn nonetheless shines as brilliantly as a 1st-magnitude star. Because this huge planet has the volume of more than 750 Earth’s, and its reflective rings are tilting nearly maximally toward Earth, this world is rather bright in Earth’s sky in 2018." ________________________________________________________________________ Atlantic Update Here's a look at the Atlantic basin, which looks MUCH quieter than it did just a couple of days ago. However, LESLIE - impacted Spain and Portugal over the weekend! This is VERY rare, in fact, this historic storm will likely be the first tropical system to ever impact the region on record. Good grief! Tracking LESLIE NOAA's NHC was tracking LESLIE in the extreme eastern eastern part of the Atlantic and impact Portugal and Spain over the weekend. Interestingly, this is the closest a hurricane has ever gotten to these areas in modern day records! ______________________________________________________________________ Tropical Climatology