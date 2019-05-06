GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Domingo German, New York

The 26-year-old Dominican righthander held the Twins one run over 6⅔ innings on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. He has six victories, tied for the major league lead with the Rays’ Tyler Glasnow.

BY THE NUMBERS

2-15 The Twins’ record, including the playoffs, in their past 17 games at Yankee Stadium.

7 Hits for Marwin Gonzalez over his past four games.

11 Consecutive games with a hit for the Yankees’ Gleyber Torres.

La VELLE E. NEAL III