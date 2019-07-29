GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Miguel Sano, Twins

The first baseman blasted a three-run homer in the first inning and finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Times the 2019 Twins have won a game by at least 10 runs.

5 Times White Sox manager Rick Renteria has been ejected this season.

15 Times the Twins have hit at least four home runs in a game.

ON DECK

Monday is a scheduled off day. The Twins will open a series at Miami starting on Tuesday.

La Velle E. Neal III