GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Miguel Sano, Twins
The first baseman blasted a three-run homer in the first inning and finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Times the 2019 Twins have won a game by at least 10 runs.
5 Times White Sox manager Rick Renteria has been ejected this season.
15 Times the Twins have hit at least four home runs in a game.
ON DECK
Monday is a scheduled off day. The Twins will open a series at Miami starting on Tuesday.
La Velle E. Neal III
