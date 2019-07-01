GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Lucas Giolito, White Sox

The AL’s first 11-game winner appeared headed to a shutout, until the rain intervened.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Strikeouts by Lewis Thorpe, one shy of Boof Bonser’s Twins record for an MLB debut.

3 Consecutive games with at least one RBI by Miguel Sano.

ON DECK

After a Bay Area off day, Jake Odorizzi will make his first start as an All-Star at Oakland.

PHIL MILLER