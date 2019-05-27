GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jake Odorizzi, Twins

The righthander blanked the White Sox for 5⅓ innings on one hit and one walk while striking out nine despite being under the weather.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Home runs for Eddie Rosario this season on the first pitch.

6 Times the Twins have shut out an opponent this season.

7 Consecutive losses for the White Sox against the Twins.

26 Twins runs in the three-game series.

90 Rosario career home runs.

La VELLE E. NEAL III