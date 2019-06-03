GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Byron Buxton, Twins
He went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and a stolen base, scored on a squeeze play and doubled off Austin Meadows at first with a throw from the center field wall.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Times C.J. Cron has driven in at least three runs in a game.
11 Times the Twins have scored at least nine runs in a game.
12 Pitches thrown by Jake Odorizzi to Ji-Man Choi in the fourth before Choi struck out.
ON DECK
Monday is a scheduled off day before the Twins open a thee game series at Cleveland on Tuesday.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
