GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Byron Buxton, Twins

He went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and a stolen base, scored on a squeeze play and doubled off Austin Meadows at first with a throw from the center field wall.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Times C.J. Cron has driven in at least three runs in a game.

11 Times the Twins have scored at least nine runs in a game.

12 Pitches thrown by Jake Odorizzi to Ji-Man Choi in the fourth before Choi struck out.

ON DECK

Monday is a scheduled off day before the Twins open a thee game series at Cleveland on Tuesday.

La VELLE E. NEAL III