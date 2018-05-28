GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Mike Leake, Seattle

Kept the Twins under wraps with eight strong innings, six of them facing only three hitters.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Consecutive starts in which Jose Berrios has pitched into the eighth inning, the longest streak of his career.

16 Total hits by the Twins in 30 innings at Seattle this series.

10 Runs given up by the Twins in their past four games with the Mariners, all losses.

PHIL MILLER