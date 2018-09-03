GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Nomar Mazara, Texas

He went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI, giving him four homers in the series. He hit two homers over his previous 42 games.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Career ejections for Matt Belisle, the first since 2015.

9 Runs given up by the Twins in the seventh inning, a season high for an inning.

13 Extra-base hits for the Rangers, club record.

18 Runs scored by Texas, a season high.

La VELLE E. NEAL III