GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Nomar Mazara, Texas
He went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI, giving him four homers in the series. He hit two homers over his previous 42 games.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Career ejections for Matt Belisle, the first since 2015.
9 Runs given up by the Twins in the seventh inning, a season high for an inning.
13 Extra-base hits for the Rangers, club record.
18 Runs scored by Texas, a season high.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
