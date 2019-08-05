GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Devin Smeltzer, Twins

The rookie threw six scoreless innings while picking up his first major league victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

8-2 The Twins’ record over a 10-game stretch against the White Sox, Marlins and Royals, losing teams all.

1 Game in the standings the Twins gained over second-place Cleveland over that span.

8 Jason Castro home runs, of his 11 on the season, to come off righthanded pitchers.

21 RBI for Eddie Rosario over his past 22 games.

65 Consecutive games with an extra-base hit for the Twins.

La Velle E. Neal III