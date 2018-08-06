GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jake Cave, Twins
With one swing, he produced twice as many runs (four) as the Twins had scored off Danny Duffy in three previous games combined (two).
BY THE NUMBERS
11 Times reaching base — six hits, five walks — in Max Kepler's past 13 plate appearances.
.400 Miguel Sano's batting average (8-for-20) during the six-game homestand.
PHIL MILLER
