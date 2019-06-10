GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jake Odorizzi, Twins

He held Detroit to one run over six innings on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts for his ninth consecutive victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Consecutive games with a home run by Nelson Cruz.

14 Home runs by Cruz in Detroit’s Comerica Park, tied for the most by an active player with Kansas City’s Alex Gordon.

2-13 The Tigers’ record over their past 15 home games.

ON DECK

The Twins will enjoy a day off at home Monday before opening a nine-game homestand with the first of three games against Seattle on Tuesday.

La VELLE E. NEAL III