GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Eddie Rosario, Twins
Tied the score with a third-inning sacrifice fly, and won the game with an eighth-inning home run.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Hits by Tyler Austin off righthanded pitchers, his first two-hit game against righties since April.
26 Consecutive 2018 starts without recording an out in the seventh inning by Jake Odorizzi, the longest single-season streak in MLB history.
11 Home runs to put the Twins in the lead by Rosario this season; no other player has more than five.
PHIL MILLER
