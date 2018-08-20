GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Eddie Rosario, Twins

Tied the score with a third-inning sacrifice fly, and won the game with an eighth-inning home run.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Hits by Tyler Austin off righthanded pitchers, his first two-hit game against righties since April.

26 Consecutive 2018 starts without recording an out in the seventh inning by Jake Odorizzi, the longest single-season streak in MLB history.

11 Home runs to put the Twins in the lead by Rosario this season; no other player has more than five.

PHIL MILLER