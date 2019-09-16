GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Roberto Perez, Cleveland
His three-run homer off Kyle Gibson rallied his team to its only victory of the weekend.
BY THE NUMBERS
10-9 The Indians’ edge in the season series with this victory, meaning any tiebreaker game would be in Cleveland.
20 Four-homer games by the Twins this season, making them the third MLB team — joining this year’s Yankees and Dodgers — ever to have so many.
1 Career home runs by LaMonte Wade Jr., who connected for a two-run shot off All-Star MVP Shane Bieber in the sixth inning.
PHIL MILLER
