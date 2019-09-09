GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Mike Clevinger, Cleveland
He beat the Twins for the second time this year by giving up two runs on four hits in 6⅓ innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Twins outfielders with an assist this year, after center fielder Ian Miller threw out Greg Allen at second base.
5 Consecutive games with a walk by LaMonte Wade Jr., who collected his first hit Sunday.
7.98 Devin Smeltzer’s ERA vs. the Indians in three appearances, compared to 1.78 against all other opponents.
ON DECK
After an off day, the Twins will face their final interleague foe, the Nationals, who feature ex-Twins Fernando Rodney, Kurt Suzuki and Brian Dozier.
PHIL MILLER
