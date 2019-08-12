IMPACT PLAYER: Carlos Santana, Cleveland
The first baseman’s grand slam in the 10th inning propelled the Indians to victory. He finished 2-for-4 with five RBI.
BY THE NUMBERS
17 Quality starts for Jose Berrios, matching his total for all of last season.
6-7 The Twins’ record against Cleveland this season.
42-17 Cleveland’s record since June 2.
ON DECK
Monday is a scheduled day off for the Twins, before they begin a six-game road trip that starts with a two-game series at Milwaukee.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Newly acquired Kaare Vedvik's role with Vikings: 'NFL talent'
Did the Vikings trade for a kicker, punter or holder? Mike Zimmer says he'll need a week to see.
Vikings
Vedvik doesn't know what his role will be
Newly acquired kicker Kaare Vedvik was brought in after the Vikings released long snapper Kevin McDermott. He has the ability to both kick and punt and will be evaluated to see how he can help the special teams.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Astros' aces start double dip; Scherzer on mend
A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:ONE-TWO PUNCHHouston goes into a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox with two of the pitchers the…
Vikings
Zimmer on special teams changes: 'It's part of the NFL life'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer doesn't know what role new kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik will play, as he hasn't had the chance to evaluate him yet.
Vikings
Stefanski on Saints game: Pleased, but a long way to go
Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski says the offensive has multiple variations, which allows for a variety of plays and can utilize the versatility of players.