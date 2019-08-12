IMPACT PLAYER: Carlos Santana, Cleveland

The first baseman’s grand slam in the 10th inning propelled the Indians to victory. He finished 2-for-4 with five RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

17 Quality starts for Jose Berrios, matching his total for all of last season.

6-7 The Twins’ record against Cleveland this season.

42-17 Cleveland’s record since June 2.

ON DECK

Monday is a scheduled day off for the Twins, before they begin a six-game road trip that starts with a two-game series at Milwaukee.

La VELLE E. NEAL III