GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Nathan Eovaldi, Boston
Only four Twins reached base in his seven impeccable innings, two of them on infield singles, as the righthander won his Red Sox debut.
BY THE NUMBERS
41 Games above .500 for the Red Sox, a level of success the Twins have not reached since 1965.
11 Season-series victories by Boston over the Twins in the past 12 seasons; the Red Sox won this year’s series 4-3.
9 Hits given up by Jose Berrios, tying his career high for most in a game.
PHIL MILLER
