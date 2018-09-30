Sunday's Ryder Cup singles matches

5:05 a.m.: Justin Thomas, United States, vs. Rory McIlroy, Europe

5:17 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, United States, vs. Paul Casey, Europe

5:29 a.m.: Webb Simpson, United States, vs. Justin Rose, Europe

5:41 a.m.: Tiger Woods, United States, vs. Jon Rahm, Europe

5:53 a.m.: Tony Finau, United States, vs. Tommy Fleetwood, Europe

6:05 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, United States, vs. Ian Poulter, Europe

6:17 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, United States, vs. Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe

6:29 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, United States, vs. Sergio Garcia, Europe

6:41 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, United States, vs. Franceso Molinari, Europe

6:53 a.m.: Patrick Reed, United States, vs. Tyrrell Hatton, Europe

7:05 a.m.: Bubba Watson, United States, vs. Henrik Stenson, Europe

7:17 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, United States, vs. Alex Noren, Europe