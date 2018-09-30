Sunday's Ryder Cup singles matches
5:05 a.m.: Justin Thomas, United States, vs. Rory McIlroy, Europe
5:17 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, United States, vs. Paul Casey, Europe
5:29 a.m.: Webb Simpson, United States, vs. Justin Rose, Europe
5:41 a.m.: Tiger Woods, United States, vs. Jon Rahm, Europe
5:53 a.m.: Tony Finau, United States, vs. Tommy Fleetwood, Europe
6:05 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, United States, vs. Ian Poulter, Europe
6:17 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, United States, vs. Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe
6:29 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, United States, vs. Sergio Garcia, Europe
6:41 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, United States, vs. Franceso Molinari, Europe
6:53 a.m.: Patrick Reed, United States, vs. Tyrrell Hatton, Europe
7:05 a.m.: Bubba Watson, United States, vs. Henrik Stenson, Europe
7:17 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, United States, vs. Alex Noren, Europe
