1 350 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $50,000.

9 • Beep Beep Zoom Zoom (Packer) 4.80 3.00 2.60

5 • Wicked 6 (Eikleberry) 9.40 5.00

1 • Vo Fantastic Aira (Hamilton) 7.20

Time: 0:18.18. Scratched: Reigning Berries. Exacta: 9-5, $26.00. Trifecta: 9-5-1, $111.95. Superfecta: 9-5-1-7, $271.15.

2 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds. Derby. Purse: $50,000.

3 • Jess Doin Time (Packer) 3.00 2.40 2.20

8 • Holy Storm (Goodwin) 3.60 2.60

10 • Apolls Reign (Serrano) 5.20

Time: 0:20.20. Exacta: 3-8, $3.90. Trifecta: 3-8-10, $12.85. Superfecta: 3-8-10-4, $16.53. Daily Double: 9-3, $4.70.

3 About 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

5 • Carriage (Mojica) 7.00 4.00 2.80

7 • She B Glamorous (Arrieta) 5.00 3.00

1 • Miss Brookside (Martin Jr.) 2.80

Time: 1:29.37. Exacta: 5-7, $13.70. Trifecta: 5-7-1, $23.05. Superfecta: 5-7-1-9, $28.30. Pick 3: 8/9-3-5, $9.00. Daily Double: 3-5, $6.20.

4 Northern Lights Debutante Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 2-year-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

3 • Rush Hour Traffic (Goncalves) 7.60 2.80 2.40

7 • Defend the Rose (Mojica) 2.10 2.10

4 • Stylin N Profilin (Hamilton) 3.60

Time: 1:13.43. Scratched: Top of the Morning. Exacta: 3-7, $6.40. Trifecta: 3-7-4, $16.70. Superfecta: 3-7-4-2, $6.06. Pick 3: 3-5-3, $11.60. Pick 4: 8/9-3-5-3, $34.35. Daily Double: 5-3, $10.20.

5 Northern Lights Futurity. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

6 • Happy Hour Cowboy (Mojica) 4.00 3.00 2.40

1 • Public Safety (Goncalves) 7.60 5.60

2 • Big Falcon Rocket (Martin Jr.) 4.20

Time: 1:12.06. Exacta: 6-1, $16.50. Trifecta: 6-1-2, $36.75. Superfecta: 6-1-2-3, $26.57. Pick 3: 5-3-6, $15.60. Daily Double: 3-6, $7.50.

6 About 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

1 • Shabam (Arrieta) 10.80 4.60 3.40

5 • Two Be Royal (Mojica) 3.00 2.40

3 • According to Aspen (Eikleberry) 3.00

Time: 1:35.58. Scratched: Digger Heels In. Exacta: 1-5, $19.80. Trifecta: 1-5-3, $32.25. Superfecta: 1-5-3-4, $40.70. Pick 3: 3-6-1, $28.50. Daily Double: 6-1, $18.50.

7 Wally’s Choice Minn. Classic Championship Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

3 • Hot Shot Kid (Mojica) 2.20 2.10 2.00

1 • Fireman Oscar (Loveberry) 2.10 —

6 • Northernbrilliance (Arrieta) —

Time: 1:44.82. Scratched: The Great Casby, Teddy Time, True West. Exacta: 3-1, $1.40. Pick 3: 6-1-2/3/5/7, $8.70. Daily Double: 1-3, $7.00.

8 Crocrock Minn. Sprint Championship Stakes. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 • Mr. Jagermeister (Goncalves) 2.80 2.40 2.10

7 • Drop of Golden Sun (Bedford) 13.40 5.60

6 • Cinco Star (Evans) 2.20

Time: 1:09.87. Exacta: 1-7, $16.80. Trifecta: 1-7-6, $23.55. Superfecta: 1-7-6-3, $11.28. Pick 3: 1-2/3/5/7-1, $6.35. Pick 4: 6-1-2/3/5/7-1, $18.15. Daily Double: 3-1, $1.30.

9 About 1 mile on turf. State bred. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

6 • Kela Brew (Arrieta) 11.20 5.20 3.60

8 • Harry the Hitman (Mojica) 6.00 4.60

5 • Tekela’s Glory (Hamilton) 9.60

Time: 1:35.21. Exacta: 6-8, $28.90. Trifecta: 6-8-5, $238.10. Superfecta: 6-8-5-7, $250.20. Pick 3: 2/3/5/7-1-6, $4.55. Daily Double: 1-6, $10.50.

10 Glitter Star Minn. Distaff Classic Championship Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

5 • Ready to Runaway (Loveberry) 3.20 2.40 2.10

2 • Pinup Girl (Goncalves) 3.20 2.40

3 • Maywood Hope (Eikleberry) 2.80

Time: 1:46.13. Scratched: Some Say So. Exacta: 5-2, $6.10. Trifecta: 5-2-3, $7.20. Pick 3: 1-6-5/6, $7.05. Daily Double: 6-5, $12.40.

11 Bella Notte Minn. Distaff Sprint Championship Stakes. 6 furlongs. state bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

5 • Ari Gia (Arrieta) 3.60 2.20 —

4 • Honey’s Sox Appeal (Mojica) 2.60 —

1 • Wild Munny (Martin Jr.) —

Time: 1:10.57. Scratched: Clickbait. Exacta: 5-4, $3.90. Pick 3: 6-5/6-2/5, $12.55. Daily Double: 5-5, $3.30.

12 About 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

1 • Minnesota Miracle (Eikleberry) 8.20 5.00 2.80

7 • Jobim (Loveberry) 4.80 2.40

3 • Yeah Yeah (Arrieta) 2.40

Time: 1:29.03. Exacta: 1-7, $20.90. Trifecta: 1-7-3, $22.70. Superfecta: 1-7-3-4, $31.12. Pick 3: 5/6-2/5-1, $12.20. Pick 4: 6-5/6-2/5-1, $67.10. Pick 5: 1-6-5/6-2/5-1, $47.80. Daily Double: 5-1, $14.40.

Attendance: 9,335. Total handle: $1,051,513. Live handle: $334,309. Johnny Love’s results: Sunday: 7-12 (.583). Totals: 170-548 (.310). Best bet: 20-57 (.351).