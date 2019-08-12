1 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $15,000.
4 • Divas First Moon (Smith) 2.20 2.10 2.10
5 • Hasta B an Effort (Torres) 3.20 2.20
2 • Bhr Jessies Girl (Frink) 2.40
Time: 0:17.78. Scratched: Harleys Wild Fire. Exacta: 4-5, $2.80. Trifecta: 4-5-2, $4.35.
2 Skip Zimmerman Memorial Stakes. 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $25,000.
2 • California Blossom (Smith) 14.00 5.40 4.00
6 • Fosse (Goodwin) 3.00 3.20
1 • First of 15 (C. Esqueda) 3.00
Time: 0:17.36. Exacta: 2-6, $24.20. Trifecta: 2-6-1, $30.30. Superfecta: 2-6-1-4, $30.96. Daily Double: 4-2, $10.00.
3 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $72,300.
1 • Royal Cash Flash (Torres) 7.00 4.20 3.20
2 • Left Town (Romero) 5.20 5.60
5 • Relentless Candy (Eikleberry) 4.60
Time: 0:17.59. Exacta: 1-2, $17.10. Trifecta: 1-2-5, $67.95. Superfecta: 1-2-5-7, $80.85. Pick 3: 4/6-2-1, $18.60. Daily Double: 2-1, $21.90.
4 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter allowance. Purse: $12,500.
4 • Smart Prospector (Hamilton) 22.60 5.00 2.10
6 • Unleash the Beast (Gonzalez) 2.80 2.10
3 • Ari Gia (Arrieta) 2.10
Time: 1:09.69. Scratched: Candy for Three. Exacta: 4-6, $31.50. Trifecta: 4-6-3, $18.15. Pick 3: 2-1-4, $122.55. Daily Double: 1-4, $508.20.
5 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.
5 • Carriage (Mojica) 3.40 2.40 2.20
4 • Shabam (Arrieta) 4.60 3.80
1 • Anniesfirstdance (Lindsay) 6.20
Time: x. Exacta: 5-4, $11.40. Trifecta: 5-4-1, $66.95. Superfecta: 5-4-1-2, $67.39. Pick 3: 1-4-5, $109.30. Daily Double: 4-5, $28.80.
6 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.
7 • Northernbrilliance (Arrieta) 5.40 3.40 2.60
3 • Americas Shinning (Goncalves) 9.00 5.00
2 • Water Patrol (Gonzalez) 3.20
Time: 1:18.30. Exacta: 7-3, $22.50. Trifecta: 7-3-2, $33.80. Superfecta: 7-3-2-4, $24.37. Pick 3: 4-5-7, $89.15. Daily Double: 5-7, $5.10.
7 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28.000.
5 • Noble Egyptian (Mojica) 4.40 3.20 2.40
11 • Sunday Sermon (Goodwin) 15.60 7.20
8 • Golden Sceptor (Goncalves) 2.60
Time: 1:35.68. Scratched: Silver Hammer, Fudge Tough. Exacta: 5-11, $48.70. Trifecta: 5-11-8, $127.80. Superfecta: 5-11-8-6, $59.06. Pick 3: 5-7-5/7/9, $6.65. Pick 4: 4-5-7-5/7/9, $169.05. Daily Double: 7-5, $4.60.
8 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.
5 • Mas Takela (Bell) 9.20 3.60 2.20
7 • Sioux Valley (Mojica) 2.40 2.10
6 • Dance and Romance (Eikleberry) 2.80
Time: 1:18.67. Exacta: 5-7, $8.70. Trifecta: 5-7-6, $8.75. Superfecta: 5-7-6-2, $30.20. Pick 3: 7-5/7/9-5, $21.40. Daily Double: 5-5, $14.40.
9 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.
4 • Marvelous Thunder (Harr) 11.00 6.20 4.00
1 • Conquest Tizfire (Arrieta) 4.20 3.20
5 • Master Guns (Loveberry) 3.40
Time: 0:56.99. Scratched: Deflater. Exacta: 4-1, $29.90. Trifecta: 4-1-5, $39.45. Superfecta: 4-1-5-6, $52.30. Pick 3: 5/7/9-5-4, $33.80. Daily Double: 5-4, $45.50.
10 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.
3 • Wajna Surprise (Hamilton) 24.40 11.80 8.20
1 • General Macarthur (Ordaz) 7.80 5.60
5 • Handsome Roy (Gonzalez) 8.00
Time: 1:16.92. Exacta: 3-1, $71.20. Trifecta: 3-1-5, $540.20. Superfecta: 3-1-5-7, $349.27. Pick 3: 5-4-3, $170.10. Daily Double: 4-All, $2.90. Daily Double: All-3, $5.00.
11 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.
3 • Babaknowsevrything (Mojica) 4.40 2.60 2.10
1 • Princess O’Prado (Eikleberry) 3.40 2.10
4 • What’d I Miss (Goncalves) 2.80
Time: 1:40.19. Scratched: Roxy Rocket. Exacta: 3-1, $5.80. Trifecta: 3-1-4, $10.85. Pick 3: 4-3-3/5, $140.35. Pick 4: 5-4-3-3/5, $554.60. Pick 5: 5/7/9-5-4-3-3/5, $627.75. Daily Double: 3-3, $31.10.
Attendance: 4,949. Total handle: $488,452. Live handle: $130,302.
Johnny Love’s results: Sunday: 5-11 (.455). Totals: 143-456 (.314). Best bet: 14-47 (.298).