1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,000.
6 • Stephen's Answer (Mojica) 9.40 3.40 2.80
1 • Fulkerson (Loveberry) 2.20 2.20
3 • General Macarthur (Gonzales) 2.80
Time: 1:39.20. Exacta: 6-1, $7.60. Trifecta: 6-1-3, $15.00. Scratched: Reigning Warrior.
2 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $31,500.
6 • Panoe (Lindsay) 5.20 3.20 2.40
4 • Sparkling Champagn (Roman) 2.80 2.10
2 • Maid Easy (Mawing) 2.40
Time: 1:10.91. Exacta: 6-4, $7.10. Trifecta: 6-4-2, $7.45. Superfecta: 6-4-2-3, $2.12. Daily Double: 6-6, $16.00.
3 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500.
6 • Drama in Double (Butler) 4.60 3.00 2.20
3 • Ever On Cowboy (Lopez Jr.) 6.40 2.80
1 • Candy Wompus (Loveberry) 2.40
Time: 1:05.52. Exacta: 6-3, $11.70. Trifecta: 6-3-1, $12.10. Pick 3: 6-6-5/6, $22.05. Daily Double: 6-6, $10.30. Scratched: Derbys Moneymaker.
4 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,750.
7 • Archie (Eikleberry) 8.00 4.60 3.00
5 • Drop the Gloves (Butler) 6.60 3.80
6 • Duke of Luke (Arrieta) 2.60
Time: 1:11.90. Exacta: 7-5, $22.90. Trifecta: 7-5-6, $30.25. Superfecta: 7-5-6-1, $11.56. Pick 3: 6-5/6-7, $17.00. Pick 4: 6-6-5/6-7, $106.90. Daily Double: 6-7, $13.70.
5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,250.
8 • Laughing Bobby (Hamilton) 13.40 5.20 3.60
9 • Majestic Jazz (Evans) 3.00 2.40
3 • Homeland Messa (Roman) 3.40
Time: 1:10.61. Exacta: 8-9, $20.00. Trifecta: 8-9-3, $30.70. Superfecta: 8-9-3-7, $19.35. Pick 3: 5/6-7-8, $39.50. Daily Double: 7-8, $40.40. Scratched: Ziggy Barcelona.
6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $16,500.
8 • Fridaynitestar (Loveberry) 2.40 2.10 2.10
6 • Johnny the Jet (Goodwin) 4.60 3.20
5 • Azaruk (Hamilton) 3.40
Time: 1:04.64. Exacta: 8-6, $4.80. Trifecta: 8-6-5, $9.70. Superfecta: 8-6-5-4, $4.41. Pick 3: 7-8-1/8, $26.10. Daily Double: 8-8, $9.70. Scratched: Bronk.
7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $32,000.
5 • Big League (Gonzalez) 7.60 3.60 3.00
8 • Kota Copy (Mojica) 3.40 2.60
1 • Sendmethemoney (Keith) 4.40
Time: 1:10.12. Exacta: 5-8, $10.80. Trifecta: 5-8-1, $24.70. Superfecta: 5-8-1-6, $62.50. Pick 3: 8-1/8-5, $19.30. Daily Double: 8-5, $4.60.
8 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,000.
3 • Gio's Lil Angel (Gonzalez) 14.80 9.00 4.80
5 • Te Na Na (Butler) 9.40 3.80
6 • Quacklikeaduck (Eikleberry) 2.80
Time: 1:06.74. Exacta: 3-5, $119.90. Trifecta: 3-5-6, $141.60. Superfecta: 3-5-6-2, $134.18. Pick 3: 1/8-5-3, $28.80. Pick 4: 8-1/8-5-3, $195.15. Pick 5: 7-8-1/8-5-3, $39.00. Daily Double: 5-3, $44.40.
Attendance: 6,561. Total handle: $414,214. Live handle: $152,959. Johnny Love's results: Sunday: 2-7 (.286). Totals: 7-29 (.241). Best bets: 0-3 (.000).