A crash on a major west metro highway Sunday morning left the vehicle on its side and four injuries reported, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 8:15 a.m. in Bloomington on southbound Hwy. 169, just south of Interstate 494, according to the State Patrol.

Traffic was squeezing by as emergency personnel worked the scene and collected evidence.

Fire officials reported that four people were injured and some, if not all, were trapped in the wreckage.

Further details about the crash, including its circumstances and the severity of the injuries, have yet to be released.