UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun have traded rookie Kristine Anigwe to the Dallas Wings for veteran Theresa Plaisance.
The 6-foot-5 Plaisance averaged six points and just over four rebounds in 22 games this season for Dallas. She has hit 23 3-pointers this season, second for a center behind the Sun's Jonquel Jones (31).
Sun coach Curt Miller says the 27-year-old Plaisance is one of the best stretch post players in the league and someone his team has been targeting for several seasons.
Anigwe, a 6-4 center drafted ninth overall out of Cal, averaged 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 17 games with the Sun.
The Sun have the best record in the WNBA at 16-6. Dallas is 6-16.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
White Sox open doubleheader with 5-3 win over Tigers
Dylan Cease has two victories so far in this, the right-hander's rookie season.
Lynx
Augustus has 'jitters' as she returns to Lynx starting lineup tonight
For the first time this season Augustus — who had an arthroscopic procedure done on her right knee May 30 — is expected to play for the Lynx tonight.
Twins
Blue Jays to extend protective netting for 2020 season
The Toronto Blue Jays will extend protective netting at Rogers Centre next season, joining other teams that have taken measures after foul balls injured fans.
Lynx
Sun trade rookie Anigwe to Wings for veteran Plaisance
The Connecticut Sun have traded rookie Kristine Anigwe to the Dallas Wings for veteran Theresa Plaisance.
Vikings
Unproven Ohio State quarterback ready for hype, expectations
Justin Fields knows all about heat. He grew up in Georgia.